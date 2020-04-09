OUR POSITION: There is much good being done by charities and nonprofits in our area, but there are also groups who are struggling and need help to do their work.
Charities which regularly help Charlotte and Sarasota counties’ needy, have had to ratchet up a notch since the coronavirus pandemic hit. With unemployment skyrocketing, the need for food and financial assistance has swollen.
Charlotte Boland, president of St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference, says the charity is staying busy handing out food and limited financial assistance at its Sacred Heart Conference headquarters on Airport and Taylor roads. Food is available for the homeless on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. Those who aren’t homeless but need food can come in once a month.
Boland said her group is bracing for what’s to come.
“I think the middle of next month we will really see people in need of financial help,” she said. “They will have been out of work for two to four weeks.”
St. Vincent de Paul partners with COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) and Harry Chapin Food Bank to do its charity work. Harry Chapin Food Bank has set up a drive-thru donation center in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parking lot, corner of Charlotte Avenue and U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda. People can drive in from 10 a.m. until noon, or until food runs out, on Thursdays.
Jesus Loves You Ministry is also giving out meals to go to make up for the Homeless Coalition having to suspend its service. The meals are prepared and given out each day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the center, 1734 Cedarwood St. in Port Charlotte. The ministry also provided lunch on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays and showers for the homeless from 10 a.m. until noon.
New Hope Church in North Port is also distributing food for those in need. The church helped 4,700 people in March.
COAD is a clearing house type organization that strives to help many charities and nonprofits with their needs. Its work goes beyond food and financial aid. It also tries to help those out of work find jobs a job.
And, it’s not just about food and financial help. The pandemic crisis has made times difficult for the medical profession. Virginia B. Andes free clinic, 21297 Olean Blvd. in Port Charlotte, continues to offer care for those without insurance or a job.
“We’re down providers but we are doing our job,” said Dr. David Klein, co-founder and director. “We’re getting more business due to people losing insurance and their jobs.”
All of these charitable organizations are struggling.
New Hope, St. Vincent de Paul and Jesus Loves You Mininstry and other food banks and charities are struggling.
Donations are down because of people out of work and because people aren’t getting together and socializing — which normally leads to contributions, Boland said. “We need food and we need donations.”
These groups and so many others need your help now. There are many we know who are out of work and can’t help. But for those who can, this is the time to step up. Give money. Give food to food banks. Give your time.
We’re all in this together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.