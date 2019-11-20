“Absurd,” “counterproductive,” “flawed,” “illogical” “impractical,” “irresponsible,” “quixotic,” “unworkable” — just some of the words used to assail a plan that would require every Florida business to check the immigration status of new employees through E-Verify.
We prefer “hypocritical.”
Last year, Republicans in Tallahassee went after so-called “sanctuary cities,” making it illegal for Florida counties and municipalities to resist helping U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) round up and detain undocumented immigrants. Never mind that the state had no officially declared sanctuary cities.
Now, Republicans like Gov. Ron DeSantis, and state Sens. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and Tom Lee, R-Thonotossassa — parroting the bellicose anti-immigration language of President Donald Trump — are pushing Senate Bill 664. The idea, catnip to immigration restrictionists, is to force employers to out their undocumented workers and give those jobs to real Americans. DeSantis says he plans to prioritize the bill in the upcoming legislative session, calling it “the best way to help deter illegal immigration.”
But the business community wants no harsh anti-immigration policing of their workplaces. And — fortunately for the state as a whole — cooler heads in the Florida Senate don’t want to antagonize the business sector that pours so much campaign cash into Republican political coffers.
In other words, GOP anti-immigrant zeal is poised to clash with some of the party’s most stalwart supporters. How likely is this bill to succeed? And how much is posturing?
E-Verify is the federal program that electronically compares information from I-9 tax forms with federal Department of Homeland Security and Social Security Administration databases. If SB 664 and a similar House bill become law, any business or contractor that fails to comply with the E-Verify program risks substantial fines, and suspension or revocation of their licenses. The bill also allows Floridians to file complaints against businesses they suspect hired undocumented workers.
According to a broad array of business leaders, E-Verify could devastate the economy of Florida -- where an estimated 425,000 unauthorized immigrants, about 7% of the population, reside in the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area alone, according to the Pew Research Center.
That is, if E-Verify works as advertised. The experiences of Arizona and Mississippi, two of the few states where E-Verify is the law, suggest strongly that it doesn’t. Workers find it easy to fool the system by flashing fake identification. Businesses simply avoid using the system and face little, if any, consequence.
No wonder this draconian measure is running into widespread opposition — from the American Civil Liberties Union to the Associated Industries of Florida and the Florida Chamber of Commerce.
So let’s get real. This bill isn’t going anywhere. Unless DeSantis and Gruters — who also chairs the Republican Party of Florida — are tired of their political careers, they’re not going to risk throwing Florida’s economy into chaos to prove how tough they are on alleged illegal immigration.
As for the hypocrisy: In the world of political theater, you can get guaranteed applause from certain audiences just by promising to crack down on the workplaces that entice foreigners to risk sneaking into the U.S. in the first place.
But in the real world, everyone knows that the three main pillars of Florida’s economy — agriculture, construction and tourism -- are utterly dependent on those low-paid, hard-working people.
It’s tempting to dare DeSantis and like-minded Republicans to even bring an E-Verify bill up for a vote. In the unlikely event that the law did its job and sent masses of undocumented people packing, desperate Florida employers — especially small businesses — would soon be complaining of shortages of people to pick tomatoes, lay roof tiles under a broiling sun, clean hotel rooms and more.
And then, perhaps, these short-sighted lawmakers would be forced to create some sort of rational, temporary-worker system that would enable foreign workers to fill the vacant jobs — without the workers having to break U.S. law to do it.
The true fix to our nation’s immigration problems, of course, requires action in Washington, where Congress and President Trump must craft a comprehensive package to address citizenship, visa and work-related issues. There’s little chance of that, given our divisive political environment and the fact that we are heading into a hyper-partisan presidential election year.
In lieu of that, it’s up to DeSantis, Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, and other Republican leaders to come up with a practical plan that addresses the realities of immigration and work, rather than score political talking points.
