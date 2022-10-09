OUR POSITION: Hurricane Ian could bust Florida’s fragile insurance industry.
Did we do enough to help insurance industry in the last legislative session? Ian will provide the answer, and rather quickly we predict.
You might remember how difficult it was to get insurance reform through the Legislature this year. It was so difficult in fact that Gov. Ron DeSantis had to call a special session and bring lawmakers back to Tallahassee to hammer out a deal.
When it was all done, we asked legislators if they did enough. Their answer was basically it would take a couple of years to see if their compromised legislation has an impact.
Well, thanks to Hurricane Ian, we don’t have a couple of years.
There was a lot of agreement in that special session that saw a lop-sided vote in favor of the changes approved. House members voted 95-14 and the Senate 30-9 to approve SB 2-D.
We wrote about those changes back in June. The bill included making $2 billion in state money available for insurance companies to buy re-insurance. That is the insurance companies buy to help cover their liabilities in case of a major catastrophe — like a hurricane. The re-insurance market was all but dried up for Florida companies and that was creating heartburn with hurricane season starting.
The bill also required insurance companies to pass along any savings on re-insurance money to their policy holders. We’ve seen no evidence of that happening as homeowners continued to report their premiums going up and more and more insurance companies folded. Of course that’s probably what lawmakers were talking about when they said it would take “a couple of years” to see any improvement.
Insurers were also required to alter their deductibles for roof damage. That could have meant homeowners having to cover 2% of the overall insured value of homes or 50% of the cost to replace a roof. For example, a 2% deductible on a $400,000 home would be $8,000. However, homeowners would not have to pick up the deductible in the case of hurricane damage or if a tree fell on their roof.
That provision will be important now that Ian has ripped off tens of thousands of roofs.
Another concern we have is how those people insured by Citizens, the state-owned insurer of “last resort,” will come out. The last time we checked, Citizens had close to a million customers and people were predicting if a major hurricane hit it could go bankrupt. Lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis say otherwise. They claim Citizens is backed up by a fiscally sound state treasury.
There is every reason to be concerned.
Florida had no major hurricane hit for the past three years. Even with that and the lack of claims it meant, insurance companies were failing. Six companies were declared insolvent this year alone.
Ian is predicted to cost up to $50 billion, or more. How the remaining companies will hold up and repair the homes of their clients will be a challenge.
And, an even greater challenge is the cost to homeowners who had no flood insurance. New flood maps were recently revealed that put a lot of homes in a red or orange zone that suggested, or required, they buy flood insurance. Ian didn’t give them time to do that.
Hurricane and wind insurance does not cover water damage from floods. Some homeowners are going to have a hefty bill for the damage caused by rising waters — especially those near the Myakka and Peace rivers, Charlotte Harbor, Lemon Bay and those businesses and homes that front the Gulf of Mexico.
Whatever insurance companies are left standing when the ink dries on claim checks will surely be looking at premium hikes that could hurt everyone’s wallet and raise second thoughts for those wanting to move to the Sunshine state.
