Two-thousand-eighteen was the year of important elections from Charlotte County, Florida, to Orange County, California.
It was the year Charlotte County voters boosted annual funding for their school system, and Sarasota County voters kicked in tens of millions to build out a bike trail. The year a Major League baseball complex rose from a cattle pasture in West Villages and a pool-water park left the blocks in North Port. Also the year the sport of pickleball emerged as a recreational and political force in Punta Gorda.
But for all Southwest Florida, this year will be most remembered for one thing:
Karenia brevis, a single-cell dinoflagelette that — en masse — comprises the nasty, smelly, cough-inducing, fish-killing and business-bashing phenomenon known as red tide.
It was a very, very bad year for red tide. Recent reports indicate the noxious algae has dissipated in recent weeks, almost to the point that we can say it’s gone.
But it’s never “gone-gone” from the ecosystem of the Gulf of Mexico, as marine biologists noted repeatedly in the past year — occasionally to their peril in the form of protests and cat-calls from angry Floridians.
No, it is not gone. But we cross phalanges in hopes this bloom of Karenia brevis algae has dissolved to background levels. As it has in the past.
This year’s red tide was the strongest and most persistent algae bloom in Charlotte and Sarasota counties since 2005-2006, when an outbreak choked the region for much of the first year, retreated over the winter and then roared back to life the next summer and fall.
Locals residents and visitors were flummoxed and angry then, too. Public information meetings were held, newsletters emailed and newspaper column-inches filled with reports about the causes and effects.
And then, the bloom abated — and with it the environmental outrage. As the toxins waned along the coast, so too did the public debate onshore.
And this time?
We have reason to hope awareness and concern does not recede with the tide this time.
Much of this year’s outrage was fueled by social media, as was noted in a page 1 story Sunday by Sun staff writer Steve Reilly. The environmental reality bloomed into a Facebook feeding frenzy with photos, on-the-ground reports (mostly true) and angry screeds.
Social media raised awareness of the problem as never before — note that one Facebook page alone, Red Tide Watch Manasota Key, had 6,942 followers. Local activists jeered Gov. Rick Scott — dubbed “Red Tide Rick” — as he campaigned at a Venice restaurant. And then came stories in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and on CNN, et. al.
Given all that, there is reason for hope that the real business of red tide mitigation will be addressed properly. Incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged to be more environmentally pro-active than his predecessor, and we expect to see something solid when the Legislature returns next month.
First, we need more reliable science about the causes. If blooms are, indeed, fed and exacerbated by man-made nutrient pollution, we need to regulate that activity as honestly and as best we can.
Florida is a natural wonder. That’s a big reason we stayed here, moved here or come to visit. We choke that off at our peril.
