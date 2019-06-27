OUR POSITION: Sarasota County correctly targets North Port in bike trail improvements.
Fans of the Legacy Trail in Sarasota received some welcomed news recently.
First, the conversion of the CSX line from railroad bed to a paved bike path from the Palmer Ranch area to downtown Sarasota will occur sooner than initially thought. The project completion date previously was expected to be late 2024 or early 2025. Now, the county believes the paved trail will be open for use sometime in 2022.
That’s a two-year bump forward, which is very good news. The opening will come without two overpasses (one over Clark Road and one over Bee Ridge Road), but that’s the same thing that happened when the original Legacy Trail was opened a decade ago. Overpasses on U.S. 41 in Venice and Laurel Road were added later. Cyclists and walkers coped with the hassle of traffic and crossing lights for years. Overpasses are a big improvement — they’re much, much safer — but can be added later.
In addition, county officials said recently they expected to buy a 1.6-acre parcel off the trail near Webber Street in Sarasota. That will be used for trail access from a new parking area lot which will accommodate trail users from outside the immediate area.
Early this month, Sarasota County also hired Kimley-Horn and Associates for the final design and engineering. Part of that includes improved trails or trail connections closer to our primary readership area, in North Port.
At a Sarasota County Commission meeting a few weeks ago, three possible North Port-area bike routes were suggested.
One was the oft-mentioned Power Line Trail that runs through the county-owned Carlton Reserve. A long, hardened trail already exists there. It could be improved but not paved.
Another route is a 4.5-mile stretch next to Interstate 75 that would turn toward Warm Mineral Springs. The third is a 3.4-mile route through Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, a 6,439-acre tract which extends from U.S. 41 to I-75 near River Road.
Doubly good news is that the southern project will be a top priority. County officials expect that can be done early.
We have no preferred route at this time, but do have a recommendation about the process used to make the choice:
During their meeting, county officials said they’d consult with North Port. They need to. They need to do as much as possible to make sure North Port is heavily involved throughout the decision-making process.
City officials strongly endorsed the $65 million Legacy Trail bond referendum before last November’s election although only a fraction was specifically earmarked for the North Port segment. They have every right to expect local needs and wishes will be a key factor in site selection.
There may prove to be no clear local consensus on a preferred route. But North Port officials best understand their city’s needs. The decision-making process should be a partnership.
Meanwhile, the Legacy Trail, and the offshoot North Port link, will be the region’s premier, vehicle-free bicycle trail, open to all. Tomorrow morning, the sale of bonds that will pay for the project will be celebrated at Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. A big deal that represents years of hard work by volunteers and county officials. Someday, if you’re up to it, you may be able to bike from one end of the county to the other, from North Port, through Venice, to Sarasota. If you’re up to it.
