OUR POSITION: Florida badly needs more nurses but a program at Florida Southwestern State College in Punta Gorda is doing its part to fill the need thanks to local support.
There are more nursing positions in Florida than nurses. That’s a big problem. And it will get worse in the next 10 years.
The Florida Center for Nursing says 40 percent of nurses working today in the state will retire by 2030.
Nationally, and even statewide, the outlook is bleak. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing shows enrollment is not on pace to keep up with demand. All indications are that someday we’ll all be asking “Where’s a good nurse when we need one?”
Thankfully, Charlotte County’s giving community and Florida Southwestern State College were ahead of the curve. They have financed and instituted a local nursing program that, despite some challenges, is turning out nurses that could stem the tide.
“We knew we had to do something back in 2000 when we watched students train in Lee County and stay there to find jobs,” said Dr. David Klein. Local hospitals needed nurses and there had to be a program to train and keep them here.
A group of Charlotte County business people, doctors and others attacked the problem.
Klein greased the wheel with a $250,000 donation from his late Aunt Viola’s endowment — money that was used throughout the area for worthwhile projects. The state matched that money and that of other well-known Charlotte Countians like the Keystone Society of Shirley Mearns, Ann Gateff, Garnette Scholl, Anne Simpson, Marge Yarger, and JoAnn Helphenstine; the Peeples family; the Wilcox’s; the McQueens and Frohlichs among them. Retired nurse J.J. Jones gave enough of a donation to have a building named in her honor. Local hospitals were also big donors to the nursing program.
And what better place to train nurses than here in Charlotte — one of the two or three oldest counties in the nation. The local hospitals and the Virginia B. Andes free clinic have provided a fertile training ground for nursing students who rotate among those medical facilities to complete their training.
The results have been awesome.
Graduates from the local college program have one of the best track records in Florida for passing the state boards. The school has been so successful, according to Klein, that it would love to expand.
One of the challenges, however, is a lack of teachers.
“Nurses make more as nurses than they can as teachers,” said Patricia Voelpel, associate dean of nursing for Florida Southwest College on the Fort Myers campus.
“We want to find quality staff (and it’s tough),” she said.
Voelpel said between the Charlotte, Lee and Collier county campuses, she expects close to 200 nursing students to graduate in May.
And finding jobs today is no problem. Voelpel agreed the need for nurses is increasing — and said you can blame that partly on the economy.
“Nurses who may have kept working are now planning retirement because the economy is so good,” Voelpel said. “Right now we have no problem at all finding employment for our graduates.
“But, we will need to fill the employment gaps in the future.”
Thankfully, because of good people like those who accepted the challenge in Charlotte County 20 years ago, that challenge is a little easier.
