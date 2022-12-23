OUR POSITION: The shortage of teachers in Florida is not a new story but the question is what can/will the governor and Legislature do about it.
Despite a starting salary of $52,000-plus, Charlotte County can’t hire teachers to fill every vacancy.
The Sarasota County School Board, just this week, voted to raise the minimum pay for teachers to $53,000 and give all teachers a 6% raise — its latest attempt to ease a teacher shortage.
Actually, about every county in Florida needs teachers. According to Charlotte County School Board member Kim Amontree, the state will need 9,000 teachers to finish the school year by spring.
What’s the problem? That’s what everyone wants to know and the theories are not scarce. Solutions, however, are.
A spokesperson for Sarasota County Schools said in an email that they sponsor job fairs throughout the year, both in person and virtually, to try to reach prospects at all age levels. Positions that are especially difficult to fill are teaching Exceptional Student Education and math and science.
Charlotte County is 37 teachers short right now and that, according to Mike Riley, community liaison, is not out of line with other school districts. Still, it’s a big concern.
Amontree has drafted a proposal to attract more teachers to the workforce by using apprenticeships and paying bonuses to experienced teachers to mentor candidates for jobs.
She says schools need to be able to pay student teachers so they can make a living while performing daily duties. She also would like to waive or shorten the Deferred Retirement Option Program to make it more attractive for retirees to get back into education.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has already proposed a program to hire veterans as teachers but that has not turned out well. One report states only seven veterans have been hired through the Military Veterans Certification Pathway, according to the website www.military.com.
Money is always an attraction for job seekers. But there are issues that money can’t fix.
We are concerned that the political back-and-forth between educators and DeSantis and the Legislature is a big turn-off for potential teachers. The new rules under the Parents Rights in Education bill that punish a teacher or school if they break rules governing how they address issues with LBGTQ students is an example.
Politics has crept into school boards all across the state as evidenced by the firing of Superintendent Brennan Asplen in Sarasota County recently after a conservative-backed campaign to elect three members running as a “team.”
Doing something — anything — to relieve the toxic political atmosphere might be a good start to solving the teacher shortage.
Money is still an issue although most districts — and Gov. DeSantis — have made great strides in getting starting teachers more cash. But, while that has happened, too many experienced teachers, some with masters and higher degrees, have not been equally rewarded.
While the state ranks well in starting teacher pay in the nation, its average pay is poor and that is because salaries for teachers with 10 and 20 years experience do not reflect their value.
Florida will continue, we believe, to face teacher shortages until we get serious about making education an attractive career for students in middle school who are still deciding on their future. We can start by taking politics out of the classrooms and painting a picture of taking on a career where you can make a difference in young people’s lives, have some freedom to use unique teaching methods and look forward to a comfortable retirement.
