OUR POSITION: The blame game and excuses are not helping Americans dealing with crippling inflation rates.
Inflation is not “transitory”, “temporary” or “outdated” no matter how much political and economic spin is woven by President Joe Biden, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
The inflation pain — especially at the grocery stores and gas stations — is very real for households across Florida and the country. They see at the cash register and their bank accounts.
New federal inflation numbers from the Consumer Price Index show a 9.1% inflation rate in June — the highest in 40 years.
Prices are up even more for staples such as eggs (33%), bread (10.8%), bacon (11.9%), milk (16.4%) and butter (21.3%), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Biden and his administration’s responses to the June CPI numbers was to dismiss them as outdated.
“Today’s report is a reminder that inflation is too high — fighting inflation is my top economic priority. And while the numbers today are not acceptable, they are also outdated,” Biden said July 13.
The White House points to recent drops in gasoline prices from record levels set in June in combating data from one of its own federal agencies. At some level, Biden is arguing with his own economists.
“Energy alone comprises nearly half of today’s inflation numbers. So, here’s what’s important: The price of gas has decreased for 30 days straight, the price at the pump has dropped by 40 cents since mid-June,” Biden said.
What the president omits is that gas prices are still up 45% nationally and 44% in Florida since last year, according to AAA.
The Producer Price Index — which gauges inflation at the wholesale level — came in at 11.3% in June. That is just off the record 11.6% wholesale inflation reported in March 2022.
The inflation pains in Florida are pronounced beyond higher gas prices. Higher rents and home prices are a major challenge for many Florida households — especially those in front line service jobs at restaurants, hotels, bars, tourist destinations and their businesses.
Many of those same workers were also the among 22 million workers who lost their jobs and had pay significantly due to COVID-19 shutdowns during the early stages of the pandemic.
Curtailing workers wages are also the main targets of Powell’s and the Fed’s interest rate hikes to try to contain inflation.
That is some tough irony considering expansive central bank cash infusions and $7 trillion in extra bipartisan federal spending during the pandemic have helped spur inflation along with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and resulted U.S. and European sanctions.
We really need to see Biden, Powell as well as Republicans shed the partisan and political and look for some places to actually help workers and households getting hit hard the most by the economic challenges.
Biden — who traveled hat in hand to oil-rich Saudi Arabia — and Democrats need to look at domestic energy policies including potentially reversing some pullbacks on drilling,
Democrats have proposed new and enhanced price gouging pushes against energy and other companies rising prices during the current waves. The problem is there have been very few enforcements of price gouging statutes at every level.
What needs to happen is for Republicans, Democrats and regulators to actually care about and enforce antitrust laws and foster more competition.
Higher prices across many sectors along with pandemic supply chain shortages and delays can be tied industry consolidations and a few players dominating an industry and squeezing out or buying up competitors.
We’ve seen that dynamic with shortages of baby formula and computer chips.
Grocery shelves often have the illusion of competition with plenty of brands. But the reality is in many sectors there are a couple of major conglomerates controlling those brands, supply chains, competition and pricing.
Enforcing antitrust laws and looking at ways to encourage competition should be a bipartisan priority. Unfortunately, we know the sway of campaign contributions and well-healed lobbyists have over elected officials and public policy.
We won’t hold our breath for those kinds of reforms, but voters will get their say on inflation — as well as guns and abortion in November.
