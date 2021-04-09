OUR POSITION: Once more we’ll ask Florida Republican lawmakers why they refuse to expand Medicaid to our most needy.
If someone offered you a lot of money to care for those in your family who could not afford medical care, it would be a no-brainer to accept it, right?
Someone needs to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers why they continue to turn down billions of dollars from the federal government to expand Medicaid coverage for all Floridians. It just does not make sense to us.
Way back in 2014, the federal government offered states money to fund Medicaid expansion. The first couple of years it would be fully funded and gradually be limited to 90% coverage — leaving the states to pick up the other 10%. Still a great deal we think.
Republican lawmakers, led by then-Gov. Rick Scott, did not think so. They clamored that they did not trust the federal government to keep its promise and feared they would be on the hook for more than 90%. At least that’s the reasoning we heard.
Thirty-eight other states took the money and ran. Only 12 states are still holding out — even after the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress to aid recovery from the pandemic afforded an opportunity for even more cash.
Florida is eligible for nearly $10 billion over the next two years in Medicaid funds. And, over the decade starting in 2014 when the Affordable Care Act passed, the state could lose as much as $66.1 billion in funding according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute.
That’s a lot of money to leave on the table. And, what’s worse is the people it would help have to pay the price.
There are about 4.3 million Floridians who could be helped by expanding Medicaid. And, more than 300,000 of those have no medical access at all because they fail to meet Obamacare criteria for coverage.
A two-person household making $16,910 would be eligible for Medicaid under expansion. A four-person household making $25,750 would also be eligible. If you sit and ponder those numbers, people surviving on that low of an income could never afford medical care without help.
And, while GOP lawmakers refuse to consider expansion of Medicaid, those hundreds of thousands are using our emergency rooms to get care they might not need if they had the ability to see a doctor and practice preventive care. There are a number of benefits to Medicaid coverage that so many households cannot use such as mental health treatment. The expanded coverage, as we understand it, would also help Florida with its medical care for prisoners.
According to the Commonwealth Fund, 73% of Florida voters support Medicaid expansion. Surely, many of those are Republicans in this heavily leaning GOP state.
We don’t understand the hesitancy by our governor and Legislature. Medicaid is one of, if not the, largest draw on Florida’s revenue. The costs go up each year and will continue to rise as our state’s population soars and people elect to work in service-related, but poor-paying, jobs.
If Florida’s lawmakers continue to turn a cold shoulder to Medicaid coverage we believe they need to explain themselves to voters and to the hundreds of thousands in need of good medical care that is financially out of their reach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.