Residents of Sarasota County and North Port chipped in a lot of money to help build a new stadium for the Atlanta Braves to use over the next three decades.
After one baseball game, the Braves are making an effort to open CoolToday Park to different types of events. It’s a good sign the place will be be more than a springtime-only ballpark.
Two weeks ago, the Braves opened the park to show the classic film “Field of Dreams” on the video scoreboard. It was the first in the Summer Movie Nights series, which will take place on the second and fourth Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
“ET” was due up last night. The lineup continues May 23 with “The Incredibles 2” and ends Sept. 26 with “Jurassic Park.”
The opening night crowd was on the light side, maybe 300 or so, but we’d consider that a success.
Another draw at CoolToday: The outfield Tomahawk Tiki Bar is open seven days a week, with live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Business has been good, said Dale DiMassi, who runs the Braves audio-visuals. The next feature event at the Tiki Bar comes June 29 with Appetite for Destruction, a Guns N’ Roses cover band. Welcome to the tiki jungle?
The first Sunday of each month is Play in the Park day, when kids can come to play wiffle ball and kickball, and run the bases. Next Play day is June 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
One more big event: the Venice Symphony will perform a Patriotic Pops Concert followed by fireworks on May 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$75. Kids less.
The Braves are looking for exposure and trying to establish links to the community. “Until we have a team here full-time we don’t want to have this nice facility go to waste,” DiMassi said.
Tip of the cap to them. It’s on us to support it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.