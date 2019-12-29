OUR POSITION: A police officer shot and killed a man Dec. 7 in Nokomis and now the State Attorney General’s Office will review the incident. That is how it should be.
When a Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call for help at the Palms and Pines Mobile Home and RV Park on Dec. 7, he found himself in a life-and-death situation.
He saw a man on top of a woman. She was screaming. He had a gun.
Over the course of just seconds the man, according to police reports, put the gun in his mouth, was attacked by a bystander and then aimed the gun at the deputy. The officer fired his gun. One shot was all it took.
Mark Coleman, 65, was dead.
What started the altercation that led to the deputy shooting Coleman is still under investigation. The deputy was put on paid leave and a SCSO investigation of the incident began.
It sounds eerily similar to another police-related shooting in Englewood earlier this year.
You might recall Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies being called to the home of Bradley Rundle on June 24. Relatives had called the CCSO saying Rundle had a gun and they feared for their safety.
Sheriff’s deputies confronted Rundle. He reportedly fired at them. That was a mistake. They fired back, reportedly dozens of times. Rundle was dead.
Last week, the State Attorney General’s Office announced it will review the investigation into Coleman’s death in Sarasota County.
That investigation is still ongoing according to Douglas Johnson, with Sarasota County Community Affairs.
“Once the Criminal Investigations Section completes their report, it will be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for an independent review.”
All that is on top of the SCSO Internal Affairs review of the circumstances surrounding Coleman’s shooting death. There is no indication when any of these investigations will be completed.
One thing should be certain, however, three investigations — including one by an outside authority — should cover all the bases. While the initial reports certainly indicate there was no alternative for the deputy, and the correct protocol was followed, it is comforting to know there will be plenty of scrutiny on the incident.
The Charlotte County shooting came out different.
Again, there appears to be nothing out of line in what happened, according to evidence that has been revealed. The deputies who shot and killed Rundle did their job. We’ve even suggested in past editorials that they could be heroes — just as the deputy in the Nokomis shooting appears to be.
But it is troubling that the CCSO continues its history of police-involved deaths inhouse.
Beside the Rundle shooting, CCSO has also insisted on its own staff investigating two or more deaths at the Charlotte County Jail.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell says he trusts his people to do a good job — in most cases better than any outside organization.
That might be a fact. But we wonder if the public puts the same trust in a law enforcement agency investigating itself. The Rundle shooting and at least one jail death were reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office. The key word being “reviewed.” There appears to have been no independent investigation.
We believe the State Attorney’s Office or FDLE should launch a complete investigation into any death that involves police officers. What do you think?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.