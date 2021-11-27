OUR POSITION: The shortage of employees is beginning to have an impact on every business just as the season begins.
You know we have a problem when you call to order a pizza delivery at 7:30 p.m. and are told you’re out of luck. There are no drivers.
That actually happened recently, and it just underscores the dire situation local businesses are facing. There just are not enough workers to fill all the job vacancies.
According to an Associated Press story recently there are almost 11 million job vacancies in America and only about 8 million or so people unemployed. And, those unemployment numbers are close to double the number unemployed in February 2020 at the heart of the pandemic. The reality is, people are just in no hurry to get a job and many people who took off or were laid off during the pandemic are choosing not to go back to work.
Why? Well there are a number of theories, but no one can really pin it down.
We talked to Karen Veliz, business manager for HH Staffing in Sarasota County and she is as puzzled as everyone else, saying Sarasota is having identical issues as Charlotte County in trying to hire service workers and others.
“We are a staffing agency and look more for office professionals, property management jobs and so on,” she said. “We don’t do much in entertainment and restaurant. But we’re having the same problem trying to find qualified people.
“We are asking ‘where did they all go?’ We understand there are a lot of stay-at-home moms from the pandemic that choose now just to stay home, and a lot of people have just retired. Some people want to work from home and are starting their own business. This whole thing is just amazing.”
In that same AP story, Nick Bunker, research chief at the Indeed Hiring Lab, suggests some would-be job seekers remain fearful of the coronavirus. Others cannot find or afford child care and still others are having second thoughts about their career path after staying home during the height of the virus surge.
Some employers are going all out to fill positions by jacking up pay and offering amenities that were unheard of for some service jobs a couple of years ago— such as 401K, paid vacations, etc. for fast food workers. Average hourly wages, even after being adjusted for inflation, have jumped 5.8% for restaurant and bar workers and 6.1% for hotel workers in the past several months.
The dilemma is especially frightening for Southwest Florida businesses that are gearing up for the winter season. Normally restaurants and hotels would be hiring extra help and extending hours, preparing for the holiday and post-holiday rush. Instead, they are cutting back on hours while raising their pay and their prices.
The end game for all of us is twofold. We should expect to pay more in restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues — on top of the cost of inflation. And, we better take a deep breath and show some patience as meals could be slower coming, phones may not be answered quickly and service lines will be longer.
Short of sending out an SOS to foreign workers, that is the impact we expect to see as business owners work to keep their doors open and provide the type of service we have become accustomed to.
