OUR POSITION: Did someone forget about private planes?
Gov. Ron DeSantis is adamant about keeping potential COVID-19 carriers out of Florida.
That's not a bad thing.
The governor is stopping cars on Interstates 95 and 10 to weed out people from New York and other eastern states and from Louisiana who think Florida is a better place to land right now. Those people are being made to quarantine for 14 days before they can enjoy the sunshine and shop in the few stores still open to the public.
At the interstate checkpoints, cars with certain license plates — New York, Connecticut and Louisiana are especially targeted — are pulled over. The state then collects information from the driver, instructs them to self-isolate and registers them into a state database for a follow up. We're sure the system creates headaches — both for drivers and those in traffic backed up on the interstate. Not to mention the work to find these visitors and make sure they self-isolate.
We're curious how anyone can be sure they stayed in their room/home all 14 days.
Nevertheless, it is a tactic that has met with approval by many Floridians who are becoming more and more concerned about coronavirus each day as it spreads throughout the state.
But, while drivers and those on commercial airlines are being scrutinized, there are private planes flying into Florida every day.
A reader called us to complain about people bragging how they beat any screening process because they could afford to fly down to Charlotte County on a private jet. These planes often do not even file a flight itinerary to alert officials where they came from.
Kaley Miller, spokesperson for the Punta Gorda Airport, confirmed that private planes fly in there every day and no one is checking out the passengers.
"There is no protocol in place for private planes passengers," Miller said. "I guess that's because we have never had anything like this (pandemic) happen before."
Miller said the airport is taking as many precautions as possible. The governor's notice for self-isolation is posted at the office where passengers from private crafts must depart. Airport employees who must fuel the planes and who often help carry in baggage are protecting themselves with gloves and other gear.
"It's really so few compared to the number of cars that are driving into Florida each day that it's like a drop in the bucket," Miller said.
She's right. But it's still a bunch of people who no one is screening.
Miller said the number of private planes flying into Punta Gorda Airport can vary each day. At Sarasota Bradenton International in Sarasota, a person who handles private plane flights in and out said it can be between 10 to 30 flights a day.
A Forbes magazine article said Florida is right up there with California and Texas for the highest number of private planes that use the state's airports each day. Last year, Florida had about 722 private flights per day.
Imagine if just four people departed from each of those planes — a conservative figure. That is almost 2,900 people a day coming into the state from who knows where.
Maybe it's time the governor's office clamps down on private plane flights into the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.