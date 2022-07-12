OUR POSITION: The Sarasota County Commission is poised to consider two amendments to the county charter today that would severely limit opportunities to alter the charter.
Two amendments proposed by the Sarasota County Charter Review Board at today’s County Commission meeting should be quickly tossed aside.
During their final meeting before a summer recess, commissioners will discuss two Charter Review Board ideas that would all but kill any chance for citizens to amend the charter. It’s the same kind of move the state made to keep citizens from proposing new amendments for action the Legislature ignored or refused to take.
Charter Review Board member Alexandra Coe was dead on when she said the amendments contradict one of the key goals of the board and that is to increase citizen access to government. “These amendments do exactly the opposite,” Coe said.
Currently, if citizens feel a need to change a law or amend the charter, they must get signatures from 10% of voters in the county to allow the proposal to be placed on an election ballot for the public to vote on.
Changes the CRB wants to make would require the petition be signed by 10% of the registered voters in each commission district, rather than 10% of the registered voters countywide. That intensifies the effort to get 10% support by requiring the signatures to be spread out over the entire county.
Making the proposal even more ludicrous are requirements regarding the form of the petition, a legal sufficiency review, a fiscal impact statement, and a personal appearance before the Charter Review Board to present the petition.
A second amendment the CRB proposes would be that no charter amendment can be in conflict with the Florida Constitution, general law, or the county charter.
If that sounds like a lot of hoops to jump through, you’re right.
The goal is simply to make it as difficult as possible for citizens to amend the county charter.
An impact study conducted by county staff on the proposed changes found that if voters approved the measures, county staff time or that of a consultant would be required to complete the legal sufficiency review and the fiscal impact.
A public hearing on these proposals is scheduled this afternoon, although there is no guarantee commissioners will not move the item to their morning session if that portion of the regularly scheduled meeting is completed early.
The morning session begins at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
We’re not sure what the Charter Review Board had in mind when its members came up with these two ideas to restrict citizens’ rights. We can only guess its members were influenced by the same kind of thinking Florida’s leadership has expressed for a couple of years now — and that is the less involvement the public has in making decisions the better.
Commissioners should take one look at these proposals and say “thanks, but no thanks” to the Charter Review Board.
We understand CRB members are volunteers who work hard and ultimately, we hope, only want what is best for Sarasota County. When it comes to these two ideas, however, they got it wrong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.