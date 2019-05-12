OUR POSITION: How did a dangerous, eventually fatal, home situation remain so long?
On May 2, a Punta Gorda couple were arrested and charged in connection with one the most heinous cases of an untimely death in memory, that of a 14-month-old malnourished girl.
Kenneth Adams, 33, and Brittaney Williams, 25, were each charged with two counts of neglecting a child with great bodily harm and two counts of neglecting a child without great bodily harm. Each is being held on a $700,000 bond. The investigation is continuing; the two are due back in court June 3.
The details of the situation, provided by an affidavit from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and on-site descriptions by Sun staff writer Liz Hardaway, are horrifying.
The couple lived in a trailer with four children: the 14-month-old, plus a 3-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old.
Deputies were called to the home after the father, Adams, discovered the girl unresponsive on April 24, according to the court affidavit. Deputies called the environment “deplorable.”
Indeed.
According to the report, the floor was littered with food, trash and cigarette butts. Feces was smeared on the walls; urine was puddled on the floor. Electrical wires were exposed.
The three older children were barefoot and wearing dirty diapers. None was potty-trained.
The 14-month-old was found in a bassinet with food, trash, half-emptied bottles of juice and Easter candy. The girl weighed only 7¼ pounds, one-third the weight of an average 1-year-old.
“I could clearly see the ribs and individual vertebrae of the child,” a deputy wrote.
Repeating these details here — or reading these details — is extremely difficult. The scene described by investigators is unimaginably horrible. It is inconceivable that conditions like these, in a household with four young children, might have existed.
At this point we cannot speculate how long these conditions existed, or who was aware of the situation. But there are disturbing indications authorities had been alerted long before the child’s dire situation became known to the Sheriff’s Office.
The mother told deputies the 14-month-old had not had medical care since her birth, so there appeared to have been no contact with doctors who might have reported potential problems to state authorities. The child’s grandmother, who lived across from the family, also told deputies she had not visited her grandchildren in more than a year “due to the despicable condition of the home.”
We don’t yet know whether any family members or friends thought to contact the state Department of Children and Families. DCF has strict rules for timely contact and investigation of complaints or alerts. Details are sketchy, but it is hard to imagine DCF would have failed to take immediate action to remove these children from what appears to be such a grossly harmful situation.
However, the details from the charging affidavit do contain this disturbing timeline:
On April 5 — 20 days before deputies found the child unresponsive — Brittaney Williams was contacted by Healthy Start, a free, voluntary family-support program. She refused the service.
Someone from Healthy Start then contacted the 24/7 Florida Abuse Hotline operated by DCF that day.
Again, the state Department of Children and Families was contacted nearly three weeks before the youngest child in the family of four was found grossly underweight and unresponsive in a garbage-filled bassinet. In addition, a CCSO deputy wrote, from observation in the home, the 3-year-old had developmental problems and “only grunts and does not speak.”
In addition, the 4-year-old was wearing diapers, was underweight and had indications of physical abuse.
In addition, the 5-year-old told deputies Adams had hit her with a stick. The girl “could not hold a conversation, could only count to four and could not recite the alphabet,” deputies wrote. In addition, they wrote, she was wearing diapers, also was underweight and was developmentally delayed.
After the deputies investigated, DCF took custody of the three remaining children. The biggest question is why they didn’t earlier.
DCF did not and does not comment on specific cases. But from the details in the affidavit, it is inconceivable no direct and immediate action was taken after the Hotline call.
