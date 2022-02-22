The statement by the Republican National Committee more than a week ago calling the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” was shameful.
Anyone with eyesight who cared to watch saw a bloody confrontation between an angry mob and Capitol police that led to severe injuries, deaths and damage to a national institution. Calling it legitimate public discourse is a joke.
The majority of Republicans in Congress followed the RNC like sheep and agreed with the statement.
Thankfully, there were a few members of the party who would not kowtow to the GOP leadership. Some of those who disagreed with the statement and preferred to tell the truth surprised us.
Among them was Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The GOP’s leader in the Senate and normally a strong Donald Trump supporter said: “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”
There was at least one more surprise among the seven Republican senators who spoke out against the RNC.
That would be Rick Scott, R-Florida, our former governor.
Scott has been pretty quiet this year. He is one of a number of Republicans mentioned when people talk about presidential candidates in 2024 if Trump does not run.
So to hear Scott say “what happened on Jan. 6 was wrong” was refreshing and a bit of a surprise.
But let’s give our senator credit for speaking out. His fellow Florida senator Marco Rubio has not shown the courage to criticize the violence on Jan. 6.
We applaud Rick Scott for speaking his mind and not being afraid to be in the minority on a controversial issue.
