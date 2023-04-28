OUR POSITION: Both Sarasota and Charlotte school boards are searching for a new superintendent with distinct differences in their needs and wants.
Within a couple of months, both Sarasota County and Charlotte County lost their school district superintendents.
Sarasota, in a well-publicized and controversial move, fired former superintendent Brennan Asplen while Charlotte County Superintendent Steve Dionisio resigned.
The wheels were in motion to fill the two jobs within days and, as we write this, Charlotte County has narrowed its search down to five people and will introduce them to the public this week. Sarasota County, which got a later start, has asked the public for input on what qualities the new superintendent should possess.
Replacing a school district superintendent is a critical decision and from what we hear, there are several vacancies in the state. It could be coincidental or it could logically be a result of turmoil over direction from the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis of where they envision education in the state going.
The Parents Rights in Education bill passed into law last year has put tight guidelines on the role of educators while, at the same time, causing contentious sparring between those who support the new rules and those who believe lawmakers should butt out of school rooms.
Charlotte County appears to have the easier path to finding a new superintendent.
It has narrowed the list to five candidates, all from Florida, including local Lemon Bay High Principal Bob Bedford; Ernie Lozano, executive director of Behavioral Threat Assessment in Broward County Public Schools; Scott Schneider, chief of schools in Duval County; Kim Moore, assistant superintendent of Career/Innovation Progress in Pasco County and Mark Vianello, chief operations officer of Marion County Schools.
All five candidates have pluses, although School Board Chair Kim Amontree is on record as saying Bedford is the least qualified of the bunch. That may or may not be true, but board members should consider the great job Dionisio, a product of Charlotte County Schools who had similar experience, did in moving the schools’ standing in the state performance rankings up several notches.
The fact a couple of the other candidates are in the running for other positions in the state might be considered by anyone looking for a new superintendent whose loyalty would not be questioned.
The board will interview all five, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday in district offices, 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte. The community is also invited to a meet and greet that evening starting at 6:30 p.m., also in the district office.
The Sarasota School Board has begun a series of town hall meetings throughout the district that are open to parents, teachers, staff and the public in various sessions.
At the first session, a week ago, participants seemed to favor a candidate who could end the politically charged rhetoric that surrounded Asplen’s exit. We agree that would be a great step forward if any of the eventual candidates can pull it off.
Candidates for both jobs must at present an apolitical approach. We would expect their main goal be to heal any divides in the communities and focus on students.
Especially in Sarasota County, the new superintendent must be a healer who has his finger on the public’s pulse.
Sarasota needs a strong leader who will make decisions with a ear to the agenda in Tallahassee but with the resolve that maintaining Sarasota’s reputation as a leader in education is the ultimate goal.
Each county has its own time table with Charlotte quite likely to have a new superintendent in place by early summer with time to prepare for the start of the 2023-24 session.
Sarasota will struggle to hire that soon — unless there is a candidate who has already been targeted — but it’s important they move the process as quickly as feasible.
In the end, the successful candidates must be people who prioritize students over politics.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.