OUR POSITION: Denying Florida Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan chairmanship of the House Ways and Means Committee was wrong.
It would not be a stretch to believe the new Republican House leadership was sending a subtle message to Ron DeSantis this week.
When House Speaker Kevin McCarthy named chairmen of various committees in the House, not one Florida representative was chosen. The fact that representatives loyal to Donald J. Trump hold much sway in the new House might mean they were letting DeSantis know who they listen to.
Or maybe not. It could just be a matter of backroom deals that accounted for Florida’s snub.
The biggest snub of all though was to U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key.
Buchanan has served his constituents with dignity since 2006 and has served as chair or ranking member on five of the six subcommittees in Ways and Means, more than any other member. He held seniority over Rep. Jason Smith, R-Missouri, who was named chair.
Buchanan began posturing for the chairmanship as early as April 2021, when U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, a former Ways and Means Chair said he would not seek re-election.
Buchanan took his loss with class.
“I want to congratulate Jason and wish him well. We have a big agenda to fulfill, and I look forward to working with him and the committee on shared priorities,” Buchanan said according to a story by Jacob Ogles, of Florida Politics.
“This is a big loss for Florida, which hasn’t had a committee Chairman in five years despite being the fastest growing state with the second largest Republican delegation in the House.” he went on to say. “Florida deserves a seat at the leadership table. Our party needs to move forward and show the country that we’re ready to lead.”
Buchanan had two challengers for the position, Jason Smith and Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska. After the first vote failed to give the seat to any of the three, Adrian Smith dropped out. Jason Smith edged Buchanan on the second vote.
The difference could have been Buchanan’s decision to tout his business background and his willingness to work with Democrats to get things done.
Smith, on the other hand, was aggressive in his desire to go after President Joe Biden and his support for numerous investigations into the president and his family. That thinking would go along with that of the 20 or so Republican holdouts who refused for more than a dozen votes to give McCarthy the Speaker’s job. They were able to squeeze several favors from the new Speaker in return.
Buchanan’s career to date has been free or any controversy or charges of wrongdoing — almost unusual in today’s political atmosphere.
We have enjoyed working with him over the years. His ascension to the chairmanship of the powerful Ways and Means Committee would have been a good thing for Republicans who need to restore some order and confidence in their ability to lead.
There have been whispers that Buchanan may decide to retire from Congress — perhaps even before his term is up. We understand he doesn’t need the headaches of Washington politics as he is one of the wealthiest representatives in Congress.
Still, we hope those are just nasty rumors. Buchanan has been good for Florida and his demeanor and ability to get along with most anyone is needed in D.C.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.