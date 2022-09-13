OUR POSITION: We question if it’s a good idea for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to publish photos and information about juvenile offenders.
Unfortunately, a stupid mistake in your teen years can have a greater impact on your future than people might believe.
Whether it’s seeking a job, trying to get into a college or just trying to impress a new crowd, an arrest record is never a help.
That’s why we questioned the SCSO when it released photos and information on four juvenile suspects arrested recently and charged with shoplifting from Macy’s and Dillard’s. The teens appeared to be part of a larger operation that included 13 people in all, adults and juveniles.
The SCSO said they stole clothing that was worth big money and that resulted in felony charges for each of the four — two of them only 14 years old.
“We always release juvenile information in felonies,” according to Kaitlyn Perez, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
In this case each of the four juveniles allegedly stole merchandise in excess of $2,500 in value.
Of course you have to figure the value of the clothing was what was on the tag and in upscale department stores those tags can be pricey — as much as $70 or more just for a shirt for instance. That adds up fast.
We just find it odd that in this day of Marcy’s Law that prohibits police from even revealing the name of a bank that was robbed — the bank being a victim and therefore able to keeps its name out of the news — that 14-year-old suspects have their photo and names handed to the public.
Hopefully, an arrest at such a young age will impress upon an offender, if found guilty, to seek a new path. We don’t like the fact that that path will be pot-holed with a public arrest record — complete with photo.
