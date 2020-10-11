Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is going for a third term against two challengers who paint a less-than-flattering picture of the incumbent law officer.
Former Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dale Ritchhart, a no-party affiliate candidate, and write-in challenger Andrew Sheets have been lobbing criticisms at Prummell for the past couple of months — in Sheets’ case for the last few years. They have accused the sheriff of everything from nepotism and wasteful spending to outright corruption.
Prummell has fired back that Ritchhart is a bitter ex-cop and Sheets has no qualifications at all to put on a badge, much less run a multimillion-dollar sheriff’s office.
Ritchhart began his Charlotte County law career under former Sheriff Glenn Sapp in 1983. He spent much of his career fighting drugs and at one time worked with DEA on investigations involving major drug deals. He was district commander under former Sheriff Bill Cameron, where he said he was responsible for budgeting, evaluating staff and other duties that prepared him for the top job.
“I miss law enforcement,” Ritchhart told the Sun’s editorial board. “I am not a person to sit home.”
He has stayed busy since he retired, teaching a class in criminal justice for Charlotte County schools and other jobs. His seven children also keep him busy.
He said the CCSO needs to be more proactive and he would emphasize community policing if elected.
“I am big on that,” he said. “I like to go down the street, roll down the window and talk with people. Go in a business now and then and introduce myself.”
Ritchhart said Prummell has become too involved in state boards and politics and is not focused on the community. He also has criticized Prummell for marching in the Black Lives Matter protest in Punta Gorda.
“The next week they had a support the cops rally, and I was there,” he said.
He claims the Sheriff’s Office budget is top-heavy with more than $2 million in salaries for officers making $87,000 a year on up.
“There are 19 lieutenants and 18 detectives in a county that has the lowest crime rate in the state,” he said. “And Prummell spent $1.2 million on new cars, but said he could not afford body cameras.”
Sheets, who owns a house cleaning service and is a YouTube regular, has made Prumell and the CCSO a constant target for years.
He has accused Prummell of having a list of gun owners in the county, which he says is illegal. Prummell denies that, saying an officer had a list that was erased months ago.
“People vote straight Republican ticket and don’t pay attention to all Prummell is doing wrong,” Sheets said. “His mother volunteers at the CCSO and he has a son and brother-in-law working there. Nepotism is illegal.”
Prummell counters that all were hired before he was sheriff and that he has another son who has to work in Sarasota County because of the nepotism rules.
Sheets said he would work to make marijuana legal and not enforce marijuana laws, or any law he says is not constitutional. He said he would not allow officers who shoot and kill a suspect to hide behind Marsy’s Law and would name them if elected.
He claims officers have shot and killed more people under Prummell’s leadership than any other sheriff in the county’s history.
Prummell has plenty to say to his critics.
First off, he said Charlotte County has the lowest crime rate anywhere, thanks to his intelligence-based policing program. Part of that success is due to 145 neighborhood watch groups that have formed with help from CCSO.
He said he is proud that the jail population is down from the normal 650-750 to only 504 inmates in a facility that holds 1,180.
“That has a lot to do with out diversion program,” Prummell said. “If you have a first-time misdemeanor crime, and if you complete a program of classes, community service and so on, then no charges are filed.
“We recently got a grant for a drug initiative. If you call us and say you are ready for help with an addiction, you can turn in your drugs and go to Charlotte Behavioral for help with no charges. You won’t be turned away if you can’t pay.”
Prummell said his officers are focused on trying to find where drugs come from and getting dealers off the street. And he said the use of Narcan by deputies has helped save lives of people who overdose.
He’s heard the complaints about his $79 million budget and requests for more from the penny sales tax. He said the budget has grown to enable CCSO to get through the recession and to get salaries to the point his deputies don’t leave for jobs in Sarasota or Lee counties. He said patrol cars were breaking down and needed to be replaced.
“People who criticize my budget have no experience in budgeting,” he said.
He defended his walk in the BLM protest, saying “people in the community, good business people, asked me to be there. I took a lot of heat for that, but we need to change the narrative.”
Ritchhart has the experience to lead a sheriff’s office, and we believe he would put the brakes on a budget that seems inflated at best. Sheets has no credentials to run a law enforcement agency.
We were pleased Prummell marched with the BLM protest to show his solidarity with the community and Punta Gorda Police.
However, we would like to see more transparency in reports and internal investigations. We also do not agree with Prummell’s use of Marsy’s Law or that he awarded a new contract to Corizon Health to oversee medical issues at the jail without a bid for the contract.
Still, we recommend Bill Prummell for a third term as sheriff based on his pledge to buy body cameras and to not use Marsy’s Law to shield officers if a judge rules against it in a pending case.
