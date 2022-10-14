Punta Gorda is lucky to have two quality candidates running for the District 2 seat on City Council.
Former council member and mayor Rachel Keesling will compete with Bill Dryburgh, the former fire chief and a well-known Realtor in town, for the post. Differences between the two are not stark and voters may find themselves drawn to personalities as much as policies.
Keesling lost a bid for another term on council in 2018 when she lost to Debby Carey. She took a job as executive director of the Southwest Florida League of Cities — a job she says has enhanced her ability to work with others and network to get things done.
“I miss and love being on City Council. I feel more directly involved and this is where I live,” she said.
Keesling said she jumped in the race to give voters an option after no one announced to run against Dryburgh.
“Bill and I worked together on the tree lighting and other projects,” she said, noting she knows her opponent well. “I am hearing it’s his turn. I don’t believe in turns.”
City Marketplace and its development is a topic that comes up often.
“I can’t imagine anyone likes it like it is now,” Keesling said. “There’s broken pavement, broken pipes. If the city took it over we would have to spend money on private property.
“We have to have a larger commercial tax base. The latest proposal (by Geis) was just too massive. They needed to leave room for negotiations. I’m not sure what their thoughts were. Developers will also ask for what they can get and the public goes crazy. There should have been more flexibility.
“I think a developer with the right project will be successful. Lots of talk about mixed use but I’m not sure how many people want to live there. And there is talk of an amphitheater ... but I’m not sure we need another event space.”
Keesling said a big challenge was the $10 million or more expansion of City Hall (and that was before Hurricane Ian). “We’ll have to have a historic preservation contractor for that.”
Keesling said the city needs to annex more commercial property but must be careful not to extend itself too much as far as providing infrastructure. She said there needs to be a parking garage at the event center, wants the Freeman House to be protected and believes Sunseeker will actually help Punta Gorda’s economy.
Dryburgh moved to Orlando originally but was offered a job in the fire department there and worked his way up through the ranks. He met Punta Gorda’s deputy fire chief on the golf course and was told the city was hiring.
“I came down and this city was so beautiful,” he said.
He was hired and said two days later the city manager took him to a meeting of the Block Party Committee.
“I found out it was the largest one-day event in Southwest Florida,” he said. “Three to four years later I was in charge of it.”
The Block Party experience helped him meet Mike Riley, Charlotte County Schools public information manager and leader of the BoogieMen band. He ended up managing the band as a side job for 11 to 12 years.
He said after retiring his friends in Orlando asked him to come back.
“But i said no. I am staying in Punta Gorda. I’ve been here 42 years and have so many friends.”
Dryburgh was one of the initial founders of the annual Christmas tree lighting — raising $38,000 for the tree and ornaments after City Council turned down a request to get involved.
He’s also been chairman of the Parks and Rec Board, which won a national award against 10,000 entries, and has served on the charter review board, the last time as its chairman.
When it comes to City Marketplace, he said there is “no way I would have voted” for the most recent Geis proposal
“I know the man who owns (the property) I believe he will come up with an idea people like and take it to a builder and sell it.
Dryburgh said although he lives in Punta Gorda Isles he will represent the whole city.
“Anyone who thinks I will take marching orders from any group doesn’t know me. I don’t play games. I have friends all over town.’
Dryburgh said the growth on Jones Loop Road and Burnt Store Road will impact Punta Gorda greatly. He said companies like Fed Ex, just outside city limits, could annex into the city and begin bringing needed tax money in. He noted the city already has substations for fire and police near Jones Loop.
He agreed a parking garage at the Events Center is needed and said originally the design had another entrance which allowed for more parking.
We like both candidates. But Dryburgh’s extensive knowledge of the city, real estate and his huge network of friends and businesspeople give him a slight edge in our book.
We recommend Bill Dryburgh for Punta Gorda City Council.
