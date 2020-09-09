Charles Hodges graduates from UNG

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Charles Hodges, of Venice, has graduated from University of North Georgia with a bachelor of science degree in psychology, the university noted.

It awarded about 500 degrees and certificates during the summer session.

UNG hosted a virtual celebration on its website because of COVID-19.

Boyd named to Baylor’s dean’s list

WACO, TEXAS — Sarah Elizabeth Boyd, of Venice, has been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the Baylor University’s 2020 semester.

“As a national Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment in a caring community,” it said.

It is a part of the Big 12 athletic conference. It was chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas.

Boyd is a student in the Hankamer School of Business.

