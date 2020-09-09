Charles Hodges graduates from UNG
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Charles Hodges, of Venice, has graduated from University of North Georgia with a bachelor of science degree in psychology, the university noted.
It awarded about 500 degrees and certificates during the summer session.
UNG hosted a virtual celebration on its website because of COVID-19.
Boyd named to Baylor’s dean’s list
WACO, TEXAS — Sarah Elizabeth Boyd, of Venice, has been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the Baylor University’s 2020 semester.
“As a national Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment in a caring community,” it said.
It is a part of the Big 12 athletic conference. It was chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas.
Boyd is a student in the Hankamer School of Business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.