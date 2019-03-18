Lily Lombardo, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Punta Gorda, was selected to attend the Edward Jones fourth annual Women’s Conference at the firm’s headquarters in St. Louis.
The conference recognizes successful female Edward Jones financial advisors and provides attendees with the opportunity to network, hear from internationally recognized speakers, participate in elective sessions that explore performance excellence best practices and interact with firm leadership.
“We are thrilled to be bringing together our most successful women financial advisors to recognize their contributions and facilitate mentorship,” said Alan Kindsvater of Edward Jones Branch Training. “The success of women financial advisors is a firm priority because it will enable us to serve more diverse clients and have greater choices for future leaders.”
Lily Lombardo and Branch Office Administrators Michael Kelley and Alisha Hemeon can be reached at 941-743-4664. You may also visit Lily Lombardo’s website at www.edwardjones.com.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 17,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit our website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.