SARASOTA — County Commissioner Al Maio led a recent commission effort to support WCIND’s endeavor to move its headquarters to a new location.
In addition to being a commissioner, Maio sits on the multi-county board of the West Coast Inland Waterway District. WCIND is a little-known special taxing district, comprised of Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties, that funds Intracoastal Waterway projects, primarily involving surveying and dredging. It also provides funding for local marine law enforcement, and navigational improvement projects.
It’s three staff members are currently housed in a small stand-alone building constructed in the 1960s between Venice Elementary School and the Venice Gondolier Sun building on Miami Avenue in Venice.
Maio told commissioners he initiated the effort to craft a letter petitioning the state for a $2 million grant to build a larger facility.
WCIND already owns land worth $3.2 million next to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County in Venice, roughly a half mile east of U.S. 41 Venice Bypass.
Maio asked Commissioner Charles Hines for his thoughts on the matter at a Commission meeting July 7. Having served as Sarasota County’s representative on the board for six years, Hines said it was a great idea to keep WCIND based in Sarasota County.
“The building they are in … is nowhere near safe for a hurricane or that sort of thing,” Hines said.
“People don’t think of it this way, but (the Intracoastal) is another highway potentially for us and (WCIND has) other ways to assist,” like removal of derelict boats, and boosting recreation and tourism in the area, Hines said.
Justin McBride, executive director of WCIND, said the district has never had a building that meets its needs.
“At one time we had to find space even in hotels,” he said. “We don’t have our own meeting space, and we’ve struggled during COVID-19 because we can’t socially distance if we have more than four people in the room. When we have a meeting with liaisons, we don’t have enough room even for the chairs.”
“A new facility will allow us to determine our own fate and better serve the public by enhancing current capabilities. We already own the land, so it will be relatively inexpensive to build and will serve the district for another 50 years,” McBride said.
There are no plans to expand staff or services at this time, he said, but potential growth will be built into the new facility design.
On its face, the timing for a funding request may not appear optimal, but McBride says the WCIND is playing an important role during the pandemic.
“I know it’s tough times with COVID-19. However, one of the few industries that has remained open throughout is boating and waterways, and that is right now one of the keys to our economic recovery. The district needs to continue to maintain those waterways,” he said.
County Commissioners gave their support for the idea, which will be transformed into a formal letter of support by Sarasota County for WCIND’s relocation and grant request.
