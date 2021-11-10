Saxophone recording artist Eirinn Abu and his Miami Sound Machine Band — guitarist Manny Lopez and violinist Pedro Alfonso — kick off their Christmas Tour “Sounds of the Season” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Venice Community Center.
They will perform songs from Abu’s albums, “A Saxy Christmas,” “Ten Love Stories” and his ninth career album coming in 2022, “SAXUAL.”
Abu started playing the saxophone at the age of 10 thanks to his mother Cathy surprising him one evening with a brand-new alto saxophone. Although he was jumping full of joy, his mother said, “You will practice your saxophone for 30 minutes each day and make your bed before you can go outside and play with your friends.”
He is ever grateful for his mother’s persistence for him but to this day is still trying to quit the habit of making his bed when checking out of a hotel room.
After the successful release of Abu’s first album “Do You Want It” in 2000, multi-platinum singer/songwriter legendary Grammy-winning icon Dolly Parton accompanied Eirinn on her number one all-time country love song, “I Will Always Love You.” Abu has recorded eight platinum-selling solo albums.
Abu’s accompanying musicians, Manny Lopez and Pedro Alfonso, have recorded on more than 500 albums with such artists as Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Julio Iglesias and Michael Bolton.
Eirinn Abu and his wife Brandy founded Music for Life Ministries in 2011 to share his music and testimony with more than 1,000 churches across the country.
The couple moved to Venice in 2017 from the Nashville, Tennessee area. They enjoy the Venice lifestyle and couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, call 941-468-5836 or visit EirinnAbu.com.
