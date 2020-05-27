Song she referenced at 1:04:00
Roberta Bobbie Allen likes to XXXXX. During the pandemic she has been self-isolating in her XXXXX home. As we approach hurricane season, Allen, XX, says if a big storm approached Southwest Florida, she’d keep her television tuned to XXXXX. She likes XXXXX because XXXXX.
A native of XXXXX who is a retired XXXXX.
Allen, a cancer survivor, is divorced. She has lived in her cherished XXXXX home since XXXX. Her closest family lives in XXXXX.
The worst tropical weather event Allen has ever been in was XXXXX.
Her biggest fear about weather is that XXXXX.
XXXXXXX
Prior to hurricanes, residents are encouraged to stock up on supplies, from batteries to generators. Allen says during Irma she XXXXX. This year she XXXXX.
XXXXXXX
Allen is one of thousands of elderly people in the region who might be required by county officials – or strongly encouraged by the TV news anchors – to go to an evacuation center (previously called a “shelter”) or to stay with a friend or relative if a storm threatens Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Allen lives in a XXXXX zone. During Hurricane Irma in 2017, Allen and her (pet) XXXXX XXXXX, XXXXX.
Three years later, she says, she’d stay if XXXXX. She’d go to a shelter if XXXXX. She’d evacuate Southwest Florida if XXXXX.
Structures in coastal areas – like the Venice Community Center on the island of Venice – cannot be used as evacuation centers. But during the lead-up to Irma, which some meteorologists said was headed directly for Venice, then-Venice Mayor John Holic made the controversial decision to open up Venice Community Center – which is owned by the city but operated by the county – to evacuees who could not get to shelters in North Port and Sarasota.
County officials were very upset and expected it to be closed. When the dust settled after the storm, Sarasota County updated its transportation plan for hurricanes to include a new system whereby residents who could get to one of 16 pick-up areas – from Englewood to Longboat Key – called transportation rally points would be taken by Sarasota County Area Transit or Sarasota County School District buses to 11 evacuation centers – located from Sarasota to North Port, excluding coastal Englewood, Venice and Longboat Key -- during the lead-up a storm.
Allen lives at XXXXX. The closest rally point to Allen’s home is XXXXX. Allen says getting there would be XXXXX. But what would she bring along? During Irma, evacuees were only allowed to bring service animals and limited supplies to shelters. Now they are allowed to bring caged dogs and cats and a limited amount of supplies. Allen says she’d take XXXXX.
XXXXXXX
Sarasota County offers a Medical Needs program. Residents with qualifying medical needs are encouraged to apply for registration as a medically-dependent person. Residents who apply in advance, if qualified, will be placed on the county’s registry for transportation and sheltering at a “medically-dependent evacuation center” during a disaster.
Allen says she has XXXXX need to register for the program but she has friends who XXXXX. All residents who qualify for the program must bring a caregiver and/or a spouse to care for them in the evacuation center. Allen says XXXXX.
This year Sarasota County has a new alert system for severe weather. Allen says XXXXX.
Allen says the Senior Friendship Center helps seniors prepare for hurricanes by XXXXX.
Advice
Photo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.