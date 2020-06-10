Wills, trusts, “do not resuscitate” orders and residency requirements will be addressed by elder care attorney John Griffin at 1 p.m., June 16 via Zoom.
The public is invited to join at https://us02webzoom.us/j/8169010920, meeting ID: 816 901 0920 or go to uucov.org and click on the meeting on the church website.
The event is sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.
Giffin is a graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law and is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He has served two terms as chairman of the Nursing Home Resident’s Rights Special Committee for the Elder Law Section of the Florida bar.
A question-and-answer session will follow his presentation.
For more information, visit www.uucov.org, email dre@uucov.org or call 941-270-6187
