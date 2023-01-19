Elderly man charged with sexual battery against a minor Suspect held without bond at Sarasota County Jail By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Jan 19, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marco Polo Taylor PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT — A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing three children under the age of 12.Marco Polo Taylor, 71, has been charged with three counts each of sexual battery against a child under 12, lewd and lascivious molestation, and exhibition offense by an adult against a minor.Taylor is awaiting his next court date without bond at Sarasota County Jail. Much of his arrest report was redacted in accordance with Marsy’s Law. However, the report does indicate that the allegations took place between 5 to 10 years ago.Unredacted portions of the report allege that Taylor had close contact with at least one child who lived in the same home, including putting the child to bed.Another adult who lived in the home told officers that she had never seen inappropriate behavior, but that she had also “had a feeling” something wasn’t right.An interview with another witness indicated that two other children also reported encounters with Taylor, whom they referred to as a “creeper.”The two minors later refused to stay at the house while Taylor was there.Taylor is due to return to court on March 3. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Marco Polo Taylor Human Behavior Battery Sexual Assault Sarasota County Jail Sarasota County Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
