PUNTA GORDA - As of early evening, more than 25% of Charlotte County has cast ballots in the 2022 primary election.
According to its website, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections reported 38,029 eligible voters had participated in election day.
That's out of 150,656 eligible voters in the county.
A total of 21,174 voted by mail; 6,190 voted early and - as of 5:05 p.m. - about 10,650 had voted Tuesday.
The GOP had a much larger turnout than Democratic Party members so far for the primary. A total of 20,441 Republicans voted in Charlotte County as compared to 12,604 Democratic Party members. Another 463 people listed as "other" also had voted during the day.
Voters in Charlotte County shared their concerns after voting in Tuesday's primary election.
For Ali Chang, it was personal.
She moved her parents from California to Punta Gorda for the area's quality of life "without crazy traffic."
She said she would hope voters would keep "this community from growing too much; a lot of us came here for serenity."
Judy Kaff said she, too, was concerned about Charlotte County's growth.
"What's going to happen to our area?" she asked. She said the Airport Authority was a priority issue when she voted.
Kaff said she lived in Gulf Cove for 25 years, but after her husband died she bought a condo in Punta Gorda.
She said she enjoys the symphony and going downtown.
Barbara Holland said she "just hopes the best person wins."
She said she was concerned about our country "and the way it's going."
Dennis Moreau was another voter concerned about growth in Punta Gorda. He said he's been to most meetings regarding the issue.
"City Council is not listening to us at all," he said.
Retired Miami police officer Phillip Henderson was unfiltered in his remarks that were anti-President Joe Biden.
When asked which local issues mattered to him most, he said safety.
After leaving Miami, Henderson moved to Charlotte County. He called Punta Gorda a safe community.
Henderson said areas in southwest Florida, such as Fort Myers, have their share of problems, but Charlotte County is safe compared to other parts of Florida, and residents here seem to support law enforcement.
Lisa Bailey weighed in with her opinions.
"Education is the answer to all of our problems," Bailey said.
She admitted she was sometimes frightened about the current political climate that, she said, has some trying to ban books and spread misinformation.
Polls close at 7 p.m. - This story will be updated.
