WAUCHULA - Ben Albritton will serve another term as the Florida Senate's District 27 representative.
The district include Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
District 73 will be represented by current state Rep. Fiona McFarland.
That district was redistricted to include Nokomis, Osprey and much of Venice. Previously, it was mainly a Sarasota-area district.
It was a race fought between McFarland and Venice resident Derek Reich, who is a Sarasota High School teacher.
McFarland is a Republican; Reich is a Democrat in his first race.
Reich conceded to McFarland after losing by about 10% of the votes.
He said he dedicates his life to giving back to the community where he was born and raised and "gave me my shot at the American Dream."
He said he ran for the seat for that reason.
"Our campaign proudly focused on defending the freedom for every woman to control her body. I was equally as proud our campaign focused on fighting for that working class kid in Sarasota County chasing their American dream in our public schools, because that kid was me," he wrote in a statement. "We didn’t get the result we hoped for, but I’m proud of the campaign we ran. I’m grateful to the volunteers and supporters who believed in our message."
In the District 27 race, Albritton, a Republican, defeated Democrat Christopher Proia with about 69% of the vote.
Proia, a truck driver from Fort Myers, had never run for office before. He said he decided to run at the last minute because of all the races in Florida with no Democratic opposition.
“I want to show them a blue-collar guy like me can do this,” he had told The Daily Sun in a previous interview.
But he was no match for Albritton, a fifth-generation Floridian from a well-known family steeped in regional agriculture.
Albritton is a past board member and president of the Peace River Citrus Growers Association, past board member and chair of the East Charlotte County Drainage District, and a current grower member of Florida Citrus Mutual, according to his website.
He was elected to the Florida House in 2010 before going on to win election to the Senate.
