As the qualifying period came and went, all Charlotte County commissioners up for reelection gained another four years in office Friday simply because they had no challenger.
This included Republican candidates Ken Doherty of District 1, the board's current chair Bill Truex of District 3 and Joe Tiseo of District 5.
Two Charlotte County School Board members, Robert W. Segur of District 3 and Wendy M. Atkinson of District 5, as well as Airport Authority member James Herston of District 5, Property Appraiser Paul Polk, Tax Collector Vickie Potts and Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis were also reelected Friday due to a lack of opposition.
The qualifying deadline was noon Friday, finalizing a list of people to study for the upcoming election season. This election might be slightly different, though, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It’s difficult to predict the level of enthusiasm of the voters to vote in a Primary Election under the current conditions," Stamoulis said. "But I will bet the ranch that there will be a good turnout for the General Election in November."
Some races voters can find on their ballots this fall include the Charlotte County Sheriff, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, the School Board's District 1 seat, and the Airport Authority's District 1 and 5 seats, as well as the federal and state seats.
Voters have until July 20 to register to vote for the primary election, and until Oct. 30 to register for the general election.
A majority of the races will be settled at the general election Nov. 3. However, the School Board District 2 seat and the Airport Authority District 1 race will be decided at the primary election Aug. 18.
Below are candidates who qualified Friday:
U.S. House of Representatives
District 16 (Sarasota County and parts of Manatee County)
Vern Buchanan, Republican (Incumbent)
Margaret Good, Democrat
District 17 (Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Glades, Highlands and Okeechobee counties)
Allen Ellison, Democrat
Theodore Murray, no party affiliation
Greg Steube, Republican (Incumbent)
State Senator
District 23 (Sarasota County and part of Charlotte County)
Joe Gruters, Republican (Incumbent)
Robert Kaplan, no party affiliation
Katherine Norman, Democrat
State Representative
District 74 (Part of Sarasota County)
James Buchanan, Republican (Incumbent)
Lisa Stortstrom, Democrat
District 75 (Charlotte County)
Michael Grant, Republican (Incumbent)
David G. Jones, Democrat
Charlotte County
Sheriff
Bill Prummell, Republican (Incumbent)
Clarence "Dale" Ritchhart Jr., no party affiliation
Andrew Bryant Sheets, write-in candidate
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Roger Eaton, Republican (Incumbent)
Jeffrey Alan Rapkin, no party affiliation
Property Appraiser
Paul L. Polk, Republican (Incumbent)
Tax Collector
Vickie L. Potts, Republican (Incumbent)
Supervisor of Elections
Paul A. Stamoulis, Republican (Incumbent)
County Commission, District 1
Ken Doherty, Republican (Incumbent)
District 3
Bill Truex, Republican (Incumbent)
District 5
Joseph Tiseo, Republican (Incumbent)
School Board
District 2
Kimberly S. Amontree, no party affiliation (Incumbent)
Joseph B. Williams, no party affiliation
District 3
Robert W. Segur, no party affiliation (Incumbent)
District 5
Wendy M. Atkinson, no party affiliation (Incumbent)
Airport Authority
District 1
Martin Robert Dorio, write-in candidate
Vanessa Oliver, Republican
Bob Starr, Republican
District 3
Paul R. Andrews, Republican (Incumbent)
Haven Ratcliff, no party affiliation
District 5
James Herston, Republican (Incumbent)
