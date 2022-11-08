Voting line at Church of the Nazarene

Voters stand in line to cast ballots at the Church of the Nazarene in Venice, which has four precincts after Precinct 301 was moved due to Hurricane Ian damage.

VENICE — City voters approved 13 of the 15 proposed charter amendments Tuesday, including one that gives the mayor and Council members a big raise.

Twelve of the ballot questions passed by a comfortable margin, while Question 6, which increases Council salaries from $10,200 (Council) and $12,000 (mayor) per year to $18,587 and $19,787 per year, respectively, squeaked by, 50.41% to 49.59%.


