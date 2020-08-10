Lunch and Learn
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn series is returning to live, face-to-face workshops. Because of the CDC recommendations for “social distancing,” only 40 people may attend.
The next workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Carole Holden of Gelmtree Advertising will show how to budget one hour a day to promote your business.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Rothco Signs and Design. Please register for the workshop in advance at www.northportareachamber.com.
The next workshop, “Technology for Small Businesses” will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10.
'Yard of the Year'
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its "Yard of the Year" contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a "Yard of the Year" sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
