Charlotte County Commission Vice Chairperson Chris Constance talks traffic and infrastructure concerns with residents along Burnt Store Road in south Charlotte County during a July 28 Burnt Store Corridor Coalition meeting.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Election 2022
Jaha Cummings
SUN FILE PHOTO
County Commission District 2 candidate David Kalin Jr.
PUNTA GORDA — Incumbent Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance retained the County District 2 seat in Tuesday's primary, receiving over 50% of the vote.
"I’m very honored and humbled by the outpouring of support from all the residents of Charlotte County," Constance said. "It was a broad election — all parties voted and showed that they solidly support all of my efforts from over the years."
With most votes counted Tuesday, Constance, a Republican, won the seat with 19,739 votes, or 53%.
Republican opponents Jaha Cummings and David Kalin, Jr., split the remainder of the votes at around 23% each, according to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Office.
With all three candidates being Republican and no one running in November, Tuesday's primary decided the race.
This will be Constance's fourth term as a commissioner.
"I am squarely for what is best for people of Charlotte County and looking to get the best deal for the taxpayers," Constance said, adding that he's appreciative of those who endorsed him, such as U.S. Representative Greg Steube, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews.
"I couldn’t have done this without support of those officials and appreciate their efforts for being with me on the front lines," he said.
Constance, a plastic surgeon, moved to Punta Gorda in 1994. He won the county District 2 seat in 2010.
In his time on the county board, he has sat on and chaired multiple boards and committees, including the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, tasked with organizing and prioritizing transportation projects in the area.
"Moving forward," Constance said, "we have to focus on water quality, road infrastructure, and make sure we are good partners with our neighbors to the north and the south. We have great relationships with them.
"Our commission has stayed whole and must continue to do so like we haven’t missed a beat. We’ve been very successful and want to continue that success."
