PUNTA GORDA — Incumbent Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance retained the County District 2 seat in Tuesday's primary, receiving over 50% of the vote.

"I’m very honored and humbled by the outpouring of support from all the residents of Charlotte County," Constance said. "It was a broad election — all parties voted and showed that they solidly support all of my efforts from over the years."


