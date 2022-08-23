Election 2022
• Denotes winner. All winners are unofficial.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Board of County Commissioners District 2
• Chris Constance: 16,589
Jaha Cummings: 7,450
David E. Kalin: 7,020
Board of County Commissioners, District 4
• Stephen R. Deutsch: 14,567
Mark "Gunny" Stevens: 5,691
Tom Sullivan: 10,444
Airport Authority, District 2
Eric Bretan: 13,121
• Rob Hancik: 17,114
Charlotte County Public Schools Board, District 4
Jim Barber: 12,771
• John LeClair: 18,146
SARASOTA COUNTY
State Senate, District 22
• Joe Gruters: 70,108
Michael Johnson: 34,418
Hospital Board Central District Seat 2
Thomas Dart: 32,784
Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.: 24,605
• Bridgette Fiorucci: 37,829
Hospital Board Northern District Seat 1
• Brad Baker: 52,909
Jim Meister: 39,230
Hospital Board Northern District Seat 2
Nick Altier: 13,462
Andre Hoefer: 4,179
Richard Rehmeyer: 14,260
• Victor Rohe: 16,618
Hospital Board Southern District Seat 1
Darryl W. Henry: 42,462
• Patricia Maraia: 50,661
Hospital Board Southern Seat District Seat 2
• Gregory A. Carter: 48,256
Joseph Chirillo: 44,654
Sarasota County Schools Board District 1
Dawnyelle Singleton: 52,509
• Bridget Ziegler: 67,787
Sarasota County Schools Board District 4
Lauren Kurnov: 56,253
• Robyn A. Marinelli: 62,928
Sarasota County Schools Board District 5
Nora Cietek: 56,224
• Timothy Enos: 62,736
DESOTO COUNTY
Congressional District 18
• Scott Franklin: 1,276
Kenneth "Kenny" James Hartpence: 182
Jennifer Raybon: 350
Wendy June Schmeling: 105
Eduardo "Eddie" G. Tarazona: 66
DeSoto County Board of Commissioners, District 1
Michael Allbritton: 919
• Jerod Gross: 1,163
DeSoto County Board of Commissioners, District 5
Greg Albritton: 1,820
• Steven Hickox: 1,861
School District of DeSoto County School Board District 1
• Jami Schueneman: 2,276
Kimberly M. Shaver: 1,364
School District of DeSoto County School Board District 2
Mary Kay Burns: 1,720
• Sharon T. Goodman: 1,953
School District of DeSoto County School Board District 5
• Kelly Mercer: 2,169
David Woodrum: 1,477
