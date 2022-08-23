PUNTA GORDA — Incumbent Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch will enter into his fourth term after receiving the majority of votes Tuesday in the primary election for the District 4 seat. 

With all precincts and early votes counted Tuesday, Deutsch, a Republican, received 17,502 votes, or around 48%, of the votes, beating out Republican candidates Tom Sullivan, who received 12,241 votes (33%), and Mark “Gunny” Stevens, who received 6,991 votes (19%).


