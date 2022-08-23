PUNTA GORDA — Incumbent Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch will enter into his fourth term after receiving the majority of votes Tuesday in the primary election for the District 4 seat.
With all precincts and early votes counted Tuesday, Deutsch, a Republican, received 17,502 votes, or around 48%, of the votes, beating out Republican candidates Tom Sullivan, who received 12,241 votes (33%), and Mark “Gunny” Stevens, who received 6,991 votes (19%).
"We worked hard on this campaign," Deutsch said. "We got our message out and had a lot of support from local veterans, first responders and the community ... We were a community-based campaign."
Deutsch added that he and his 200 or so volunteers ran an "energetic, hard-fought campaign."
"We worked hard (and) went door to door. We waved signs and had almost 100 people at polling places today."
With no other candidates filed to run in November, Tuesday's primary decided the race.
Deutsch was first elected to the Charlotte County Commission in 2010.
He previously served as a Rhode Island state senator. Before moving to Charlotte County 20 years ago, he worked as a city planner, real estate developer and YMCA youth director. He is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.
Deutsch is proud of the board's future outlook for policies that will ensure the county has the facilities and financing it needs. That includes plans in the works for new fire stations, sheriff stations, recreation centers, road expansions and sidewalks.
"I have a job to do and I’ve dedicated myself to doing it to the best of my ability," Deutsch said. "I will continue to work hard and make things happen and help people and do good things for the county.
"It's great to be part of a strong board that is respected throughout the state, and we work well together to serve the county."
Deutsch thought both his opponents also fought strong campaigns.
"I tip my hat to them," he said. "In respect to Sullivan and Stevens, they both worked hard in their campaigns."
