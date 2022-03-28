PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen Deutsch is running for a fourth term and faces two Republican challengers in the Aug. 23 primary for District 4.
Deutsch has served as a Rhode Island state senator. Before moving to Charlotte County 20 years ago, he worked as a city planner, real estate developer and YMCA youth director. He is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.
He was first elected to the Charlotte County Commission in 2010. In 2018, he defeated two challengers, one Democrat and one Republican.
His 2018 Republican challenger, Thomas Sullivan, is running again. The other candidate is Republican Ted Ehmann.
Sullivan has noted Deutsch's age, saying he is older than President Joe Biden.
"I've invited either one of them to join me when I go to the YMCA at 5:15 in the morning," Deutsch said. "I'm at the gym five times a week."
In all his campaigns, he added, he has never gone negative on an opponent.
"I'm positive and upbeat," he said. "I have unmatched experiential and academic base."
He proud of the future outlook of the board's policies ensuring the county has the facilities and financing it needs. That includes plans in the works for new fire stations, sheriff stations, recreation centers, road expansions and sidewalks.
Deutsch said he was a part of the board that first decided to take on septic-to-sewer projects that have aggravated some homeowners, but are expected to address declining water quality in the coastal county.
"I've led the fight for septic-to-sewer, which we should have done 30-35 years ago," he said. "Our water is our most precious resource."
He supports Allegiant Airlines' Sunseeker resort due to open in 2023 on Charlotte Harbor.
"I believe it will ultimately be an asset to the community. It will be a good partner. It's going to bring a lot of tax revenue to the county," he said. A special zoning provision at that site means the public will always have access to the Sunseeker waterfront, he said.
One thing he loves about the job, he said, is helping residents with problems or celebrations.
"I get a lot of personal satisfaction when a person comes in with what can be a minor problem ... and I am able to help them."
There are also the Eagle Scout and 100-year-old birthday events.
"I've dedicated my life to serving this community, and it's my plan to continue to do so," he said.
