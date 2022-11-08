PUNTA GORDA — From fire chief to Exalted Ruler of the Elks and a Realtor, now Bill Dryburgh newest title is Punta Gorda City Council member.
On Tuesday, Dryburgh thanked everyone who helped him win his seat while celebrating at Italia at River City in Punta Gorda.
Dryburgh won 60.24% or 6,793 votes against Rachel Keesling, the city’s former mayor, who received 4,483 votes, or 39.76% of the ballots counted at press time.
A retired U.S. Air Force veteran, Dryburgh, 80, worked in the fire service for 37 years. He came to Punta Gorda in 1994 to become the city’s fire chief.
He later was a Realtor in Charlotte County for 20 years and named Realtor of the Year twice. He served three terms as president of the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Board of Realtors. He was the chairman of the County Parks and Recreation Board. He volunteered on city government committees for more than a decade.
Dryburgh said he intends to continue working for the people of Punta Gorda. He pledged to be a team player.
“The people have spoken” he said, between hugs with about 300 supporters at his campaign party, including Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews. “I want to keep the charm of Punta Gorda. I don’t want anything done willy nilly to upset the development of our city.”
Carol Duncan worked on Dryburgh’s campaign. She set up meet-and-greets in neighbor’s homes and restaurants.
“Bill is an honest person who really truly cares,” she said. “It is so important to him that we maintain the beauty of our city.”
Dryburgh’s wife of 12 years, Cathi, kissed him. She was all smiles at the party.
“You can trust Bill,” she said. “He’s not out for himself. He will work for the people of Punta Gorda. He brings experience and passion to the city council and I’m very proud of him and all of his supporters.”
Keesling, who spent four terms on the City Council, couldn’t be reached for comment.
She posted on her social media page Tuesday night
“It’s been busy day, but wanted to thank everyone that supported me,” she stated. “Thank you.”
