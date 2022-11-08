William Bill Dryburgh

William “Bill” Dryburgh, left, stands with Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews Tuesday after learning he won more than 65% of the vote for the city council seat.

PUNTA GORDA — From fire chief to Exalted Ruler of the Elks and a Realtor, now Bill Dryburgh newest title is Punta Gorda City Council member.

On Tuesday, Dryburgh thanked everyone who helped him win his seat while celebrating at Italia at River City in Punta Gorda.


