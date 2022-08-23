PUNTA GORDA - Retired principal John LeClair is heading back to the Charlotte County school system as the School Board's District 4 representative.

With all precincts and early votes and some mail-in votes counted, LeClair had 57% while opponent James Barber garnered 43% in the nonpartisan race. Ian Vincent decided not to seek re-election to District 4.


