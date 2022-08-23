Charlotte County School Board member-elect John LeClair checks out the latest voting results with Charlotte County School Board member Wendy Atkinson, campaign manager Elizabeth Lombardo and Andrea Goldman.
Charlotte County School Board member-elect John LeClair checks out the latest voting results with Charlotte County School Board member Wendy Atkinson, campaign manager Elizabeth Lombardo and Andrea Goldman.
PUNTA GORDA - Retired principal John LeClair is heading back to the Charlotte County school system as the School Board's District 4 representative.
With all precincts and early votes and some mail-in votes counted, LeClair had 57% while opponent James Barber garnered 43% in the nonpartisan race. Ian Vincent decided not to seek re-election to District 4.
"Obviously I'm honored and humbled to be the next School Board member," said LeClair, who celebrated with wife Jennifer and supporters at Leroy's Southern Kitchen in downtown Punta Gorda.
He called his victory "a win for our teachers, students, parents and community. It was a team effort."
He thanked his wife for keeping him grounded, as well as his large team of supporters.
He said his opponent Jim Barber called to congratulate him.
LeClair retired as principal at Port Charlotte Middle School in March after a 32-year-career in education.
In an earlier interview with The Daily Sun, he alluded to his service as a United States Marine.
"First, I served my country, then I served my students, and now I want to serve my community," he said.
Of his first foray into politics, Barber said, "The experience was fantastic. I've never done anything like this."
He added, "I ran a hard but clean campaign and I think he (LeClair) did the same."
In the hotly contested race, LeClair vowed to support teachers, parents and students and keep and hire more high-quality teachers.
He said he wanted parents to become more involved and blamed social media for a number of problems, including bullying.
Barber was a harsh critic of the School Board and said the catalyst that caused him to run "was watching school boards deny parents their rights to send their children to school as they saw fit during COVID."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.