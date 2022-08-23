Primary election day is wrapping up in Florida.
Numbers are coming into The Daily Sun. The story will be updated with the latest numbers throughout the evening.
The first results are coming from Sarasota County and Charlotte County. This is not the final results as more precincts are needing to come in.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Board of County Commissioners District 2
Chris Constance: 3,133
Jaha Cummings: 1,271
David E. Kalin: 1,418
Board of County Commissioners, District 4
Stephen R. Deutsch: 2,804
Mark "Gunny" Stevens: 1,123
Tom Sullivan: 1,803
Airport Authority, District 2
Eric Bretan: 2,396
Rob Hancik: 3,232
Charlotte County Public Schools Board, District 4
Jim Barber: 2,682
John LeClair: 3,038
SARASOTA COUNTY
State Senate, District 22
Joe Gruters: 40,489
Michael Johnson: 26,408
Hospital Board Central District Seat 2
Thomas Dart: 22,894
Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.: 16,552
Bridgette Fiorucci: 22,209
Hospital Board Northern District Seat 1
Brad Baker: 34,520
Jim Meister: 25,262
Hospital Board Southern District Seat 1
Darryl W. Henry: 29,615
Patricia Maraia: 30,773
Hospital Board Southern Seat District Seat 2
Gregory A. Carter: 34,310
Joseph Chirillo: 25,842
Sarasota County Schools Board District 1
Dawnyelle Singleton: 41,509
Bridget Ziegler: 37,991
Sarasota County Schools Board District 4
Lauren Kurnov: 43,812
Robyn A. Marinelli: 35,070
Sarasota County Schools Board District 5
Nora Cietek: 44,208
Timothy Enos: 34,492
DESOTO COUNTY
DeSoto County Board of Commissioners, District 5
Greg Albritton:
Steven Hickox:
School District of DeSoto County School Board District 1
Jami Schueneman:
Kimberly M. Shaver:
School District of DeSoto County School Board District 2
Mary Kay Burns:
Sharon T. Goodman:
School District of DeSoto County School Board District 5
Kelly Mercer:
David Woodrum:
