Early voting is over and Tuesday is Election Day in Florida and across the United States.
While this is an off year for presidential elections, there are several questions on ballots in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
These include the race for Florida governor, several Congressional seats, Florida legislative seats and elections for local officials and ballot questions.
• Across the region, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as people are in line at assigned polling place at 7 p.m., they will be allowed to vote.
• Voters must vote at their assigned polling location on Election Day. Because of Hurricane Ian, some polling places have been moved.
• Voting by mail ballots not sent in yet may be drop it off Tuesday at any election office in the county where the voter is registered.
• Bring an official photo and signature ID card like a driver's license or Florida ID card to the polls.
This year, Hurricane Ian damaged some traditional polling places in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, forcing county elections officials to find alternative voting locations. All other voters who choose to vote on Election Day should proceed to their regular assigned polling locations.
Polling places moved include:
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
• Mid County Regional Library has moved to the Charlotte County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, B-106 Port Charlotte.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park polls have moved to Meadow Park Elementary School, 750 Essex Ave., Port Charlotte.
• Port Charlotte Middle School polls have moved to the Jarrett Ford Dealership 3156 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Fairgrounds polls have moved to Murdock Middle School, 17325 Mariner Way, Port Charlotte.
• Burnt Store Presbyterian Church polls have moved to the South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 First Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Lee Health at Babcock Ranch has moved to the Field House at Babcock Ranch, 43281 Cypress Pkwy, Babcock Ranch.
For more information, visit www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov, or call 941-833-5400.
SARASOTA COUNTY
• North Port voters in Precinct 317 who normally vote at North Port Community United Church of Christ should go to the North Port Elections Office in Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
• North Port Precincts 329 and 339, St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church, should go to the North Port Elections office as well.
• Venice voters in Precinct 301 who vote at the Waterford Sports Club in Venice should go to the Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave., Venice.
There are no changes for precincts 543 and 545, who vote at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S River Road. The polling location will be open for Election Day voting, but will remain closed for recreational activities. Voters should use Pine Street to access the complex.
Election Day polling location information can be found on a voter’s Voter Information Card or at SarasotaVotes.gov. Just click on the “Find My Precinct” quick link and follow the instructions. For assistance, voters may also call 941-861-8619.
These are Sarasota Elections Office locations, which are designated secure ballot intake stations for mail-in ballots:
• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• R.L. Anderson Admin Center, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Rm. 114, Venice
• Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
