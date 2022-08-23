SARASOTA — Tim Enos, a former Sarasota County deputy and former chief of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, has won a seat on the district's board.
Enos earned 53% of the vote with 63,851, soundly defeating Nora Cietek on Tuesday with 56,616, or 47%, in the nonpartisan race, according to unofficial counts by the Sarasota County Elections Supervisor.
Enos has been involved with students through the school resource officer program and through youth sports where he served as a baseball coach. He has three children who have graduated from Sarasota County Schools.
Enos' candidacy was allied with Bridget Ziegler, who won a third term on the board Tuesday, and Robyn Marinelli, a career educator and administrator for the district.
The three criticized the previous majority of School Board members on several policies, and they won the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Enos said he opposed the current board trying to stop people from speaking at meetings. He also said he has seen evidence of critical race theory being in some text books students use.
“I know I can be a great board member and make decisions that are not based on a political platform,” he said.
Enos has said he wants an organizational chart to what each position is paid.
“We have a $1.2 billion budget and it’s hard to see if that money is being spent effectively,” he said.
He believes morale is low in schools.
“I know a lot of people who don’t want to be in the news and are not into social media. They just want to do education,” he said.
“We need a board that will make decisions and lead and teachers need to know they can count on the board for good decisions.”
Cietek is a retired veteran teacher and administrator in New York.
“I was in education for 30 years in New York (state) and came here four years ago and saw what was happening at the School Board meetings,” she told The Daily Sun’s editorial board. “I was good at getting students and teachers together and decided I could help students here get a good education.
“We are not in a good place,” she said of the Sarasota County School board and its relationship with the public.
She said she has spoken to parents and teachers about CRT and allegations of grooming in Florida schools and that anyone who thinks a teacher would harm a child is wrong. “They don’t have time to groom,” she said.
Cietek believes those issues are distractions that are forcing teachers to leave the profession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.