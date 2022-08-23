SARASOTA — Tim Enos, a former Sarasota County deputy and former chief of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, has won a seat on the district's board. 

Enos earned 53% of the vote with 63,851, soundly defeating Nora Cietek on Tuesday with 56,616, or 47%, in the nonpartisan race, according to unofficial counts by the Sarasota County Elections Supervisor. 


