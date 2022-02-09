PUNTA GORDA — Former Punta Gorda Fire Chief and longtime Realtor Bill Dryburgh is running for the District 2 Punta Gorda Council seat.
"I love the city and love the people in it," Dryburgh, 80, told The Daily Sun. "They’re some of the most friendly people I’ve ever met in my life and I want to be a part of the city's future development."
The District 2 seat is held by Debby Carey, who is not seeking a third term.
This year’s primary election is Aug. 23; the general election Nov. 8.
Dryburgh retired from the U.S. Air Force and moved to Punta Gorda in 1994, serving as fire chief for about five years.
After retiring from the department, he stayed and now works as a Realtor. He considers himself "semi-retired" at this point. In January, he finished a three-year tenure as president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc.
Currently, he serves as chairman of the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. He also serves as a commissioner on the city's Community Redevelopment Agency.
If elected, Dryburgh said he would step down from the CRA.
He also chairs the Charlotte County Charter Review Committee and serves on the city's Charter Review Committee. He said charter committees are a place to hear from residents.
"You know what they are thinking and why they are making the pitch for one thing or another," he said. "All of that is here in my head and it will help me to make the right decisions for the city."
Both committees should be finished by June.
"I feel my expertise — being here a long time, attending City Council and Charlotte County meetings, and knowing what’s going on in the community — will allow me to be helpful in guiding the city into the future," he said.
Dryburgh said he believes Punta Gorda is in good shape.
"The city has a really solid infrastructure so I think we’re in a good position there," he said.
The city has experienced extensive growth in population and development in recent years.
Residents worry about future development, downtown building heights and maintaining the city’s feel.
If elected, Dryburgh said he will push for the city to keep its charm.
"I know people don’t want to see the city turn into another Naples (with taller buildings), and I agree with that," Dryburgh said. "There are ways to accommodate some growth within the city, but it has to be something that’s not going to change the fabric of the city."
