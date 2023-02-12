VENICE — Greg Wood of Venice filed Friday with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office to run for the open District 3 seat on the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners in 2024.
Current Commissioner Nancy Detert, first elected to the seat in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, is term limited and cannot run again.
A rowing coach and small business owner, Wood attempted a run for the Sarasota County School Board in 2022 on a parental rights platform but ultimately withdrew from the race before the August primary election.
Wood is the first candidate to file for the District 3 seat with others likely to follow.
Attempts to reach Wood by phone or email for a comment were unsuccessful.
Already, three Republicans are vying to succeed Commissioner Mike Moran on the District 1 seat — Teresa Mast, Ray Pilon and Les Nichols. They will face off in the August 2024 Republican primary election.
The District 5 seat currently held by Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood in his first term will also be on the 2024 ballot.
Only residents living in District 3 can vote in the August 2024 Republican primary election, since the county has single-member districts.
District 3 runs from the Gulf of Mexico to include part of the Nokomis area, the city of Venice, South Venice, and that portion of North Port mostly north of West Price Boulevard and west of North Sumter Boulevard.
