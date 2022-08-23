Michael Johnson and Ami Nibhanupudy, a campaign volunteer, campaign at the George Mullen Center in Englewood on Tuesday, Election Day. Johnson challenged - and lost - to Joe Gruters in the Republican Primary for Gruters' seat in the Florida Senate, District 22.
SARASOTA - Prominent Republican official and long-term state Sen. Joe Gruters fended off a primary challenge Tuesday coming from new Sarasota County resident Michael Johnson, who - until recently - lived in Seminole County.
Gruters, a Sarasota native and CPA for a Venice firm, hadn't anticipated a primary battle in August. And he didn't know it would happen until Johnson filed late in the cycle.
"Fantastic victory," Gruters said Tuesday night. "Obviously, in an open primary to get 67% of the vote is incredibly grateful."
Gruters was facing an unknown. Johnson was a candidate from Seminole County who has recently moved to Sarasota and was aggravated with Gruters and more so with GOP politics.
But, with his years in GOP leadership, Gruters wasn't sure if anyone aside from area Republics would give him a nod. He said he was "legit concerned."
"My base was strong throughout, but at the end of the day I picked up some Democrats and independents - and that was crucial for the victory," Gruters said.
Now he's heading back to Tallahassee - and is thrilled about it.
"I'm going to go up there and do battle for the entire community. This is the community I grew up in; this is the community my kids are growing up in... I'm very thankful."
He also noted Republicans picked up seats across the boards where they ran.
"(Sarasota County GOP Chair) Jack Brill delivered big time for all the candidates," he said.
Senate District 22 represents all of Sarasota County and a portion of Manatee County. Because there was no Democrat who filed, Tuesday night was a winner-take-all battle between Gruters and Johnson.
Along with his seniority, Gruters is chair of the Republican Party of Florida. In his earlier discussion with The Daily Sun editorial board, he noted he's brought back more than $225 million to his district in the most recent session alone, he said.
