PUNTA GORDA -- Rob Hancik has come out on top in the race for the Airport Authority, rewarding him with a third term.
With most votes counted, the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections put Hancik as defeating his challenger, Eric Bretan, 54% to 46%.
With no declared candidate outside the Republican party, Hancik will not have to compete in the November general election and is guaranteed a new four-year term for the Authority's District 2 seat.
"I want to thank Charlotte County voters for their trust and confidence," Hancik said in a statement Tuesday night.
Hancik said that he will focus on a number of concerns in his new term, including building community partnerships, the airport's financial health, and employee pride. He also said that he aims to promote a "positive experience" for both passengers and the tenant businesses at the airport.
The result comes after an animated campaign where both candidates portrayed themselves as a shield against privatization of the Punta Gorda Airport.
Bretan told The Daily Sunin March that among other things he was motivated to run for the position to help alleviate conflict between the Airport Authority and the Punta Gorda City Council.
Hancik previously managed a commercial airport in Springfield, Missouri. He cited his 35 years of experience as an asset for an Airport Authority board member.
