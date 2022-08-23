SARASOTA — Robyn Marinelli, an educator who spent her career with Sarasota County Schools as a teacher, counselor and administrator, won a seat Tuesday on the district's School Board.

Marinelli defeated Lauren Kurnov in the nonpartisan race during the primary election. Marinelli earned 53.05% of the votes with 64,028 to Kurnov's 56,661 or 46.95%. 


