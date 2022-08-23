SARASOTA — Robyn Marinelli, an educator who spent her career with Sarasota County Schools as a teacher, counselor and administrator, won a seat Tuesday on the district's School Board.
Marinelli defeated Lauren Kurnov in the nonpartisan race during the primary election. Marinelli earned 53.05% of the votes with 64,028 to Kurnov's 56,661 or 46.95%.
The seat is being vacated by Shirley Brown, who decided not to run.
"I am over the moon," Marinelli said at Tuesday night at a victory party at Gecko's restaurant in Sarasota. "I am so grateful to the community and everyone who supported my campaign. A new year of school governing is coming."
Marinelli was one of three candidates on an allied ticket that was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She joins newly elected board member Tim Enos and re-elected District 1 board member Bridget Ziegler.
Marinelli has five years of classroom experience. She served as a school counselor for 20 years, and spent the last 15 years of her career as a district-level administrator, overseeing student services for the Sarasota County Schools.
There are changes that need to be made — a “wholesale priority realignment,” Marinelli called it.
“For the past four years, our board has opted to pick fights with Gov. DeSantis, test the resolve of the State Legislature, and threaten parents who dare to speak publicly about their concerns,” she said. “I’ll respect the laws that come from Tallahassee, welcome parental input at board meetings, provide good government for Sarasota taxpayers, and focus on increasing student achievement.”
Kurnov could not be reached for comment Tuesday. She is graduate of Pine View High School and was a substitute teacher in Sarasota County Schools after college, for a year before beginning her master’s program. She earned a doctor of education degree from University of South Florida and has spent the last 13 years creating pathways for post-graduation student success.
She has worked for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee as well as New College of Florida.
The newly elected board members are expected to begin their terms in November.
