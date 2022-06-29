ENGLEWOOD — Mitchell Moe wants to be involved in Englewood's future.
Moe, 35, is running for the Englewood Water District supervisor Seat 4 now held by Phyllis Wright.
Moe and his wife of 15 years, Catherine, moved to Englewood three years ago, settled into the community and are raising their two children, Sophia, 9 and Nicolas, 6.
"Englewood means a lot to me, and I want to be part of its future," Moe said.
He's originally from Clearwater but moved to the New York City area where he managed various projects.
He's now working as a plumber but says he could also bring various technological and managerial skills to the district.
According to his Linkedin page, he worked as a project manager for REEF Technology and a corporate security systems engineer. Moe takes pride in helping small companies grow.
According to a former supervisor, Evan Goldman, a network engineer, commended Moe for his dedication and "unparalleled work ethic."
What Moe sees as a challenge for the Water District is its impending growth spurt.
On the near future horizon, Water District officials expect 3,000 or more customers — and that doesn't even include the homes Wellen Park is expected to construct within the Water District.
Wellen Park developers and district officials are in discussions for the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant to serve north Englewood customers.
"I feel I have a lot to offer the community with my project management experience and very strong work ethic," Moe said. "Englewood is growing rapidly and with that comes obstacles that I can help resolve. I am very excited to have the opportunity to be a contributing member of our community."
