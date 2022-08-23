SARASOTA — Joe Neunder jumped to a huge lead with the release of early voting results Tuesday evening in Sarasota County, a lead he didn’t relinquish as the evening wore on.

Neunder defeated Mark Hawkins in the race to secure the Republican nomination for the District 4 seat on the Sarasota County Commission.


Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments