SARASOTA — Joe Neunder jumped to a huge lead with the release of early voting results Tuesday evening in Sarasota County, a lead he didn’t relinquish as the evening wore on.
Neunder defeated Mark Hawkins in the race to secure the Republican nomination for the District 4 seat on the Sarasota County Commission.
Neunder will now face Daniel Kuether, who qualified for the Nov. 8 general election during the June qualifying period after no other Democrat filed to run.
With all 25 precincts reporting according to unofficial results from the supervisor of elections website, Neunder garnered 9,334 votes or 73% to Hawkins’ 3,396 votes or 27% of the 12,730 total votes cast in the primary.
Hawkins is a home remodeling contractor who has served on the county’s advisory planning commission and charter review board. Neunder, who resigned in June from the Venice City Council, is a chiropractor and founder of Sarasota Spinal Mechanics.
Neunder and Hawkins both sought the nomination to replace current Commissioner Alan Maio as the District 4 representative on the commission. Maio was precluded from running for a third four-year term by term limits.
Kuether is a leader of the Sarasota County Democratic Party and is employed by a real estate tech company.
The sprawling District 4 starts at Stickney Point Road and runs south along the coast to include Casey Key. It’s bounded on the north by a portion of Bee Ridge Road, Proctor Road and State Road 72 and on the south by Laurel Road, Border Road, and Estates Drive with the eastern boundary being the county line.
With single member districts now in place in the county, only registered Republican voters residing in District 4 could vote in Tuesday’s primary election.
