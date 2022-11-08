ARCADIA — DeSoto County has a new batch of elected officials, with two races ending in landslides.
With most of the votes counted late Tuesday, Democrat Quinn Jones received more than 77% (568 votes) for Arcadia city marshal. His opponent was Clifton Brown, a No-Party-Affiliated candidate.
"I was very excited about the win tonight," Jones said Tuesday. "I am ready to get to work to keep the city safe."
Republican Jerod Gross received more than 70% (3,320 votes) for DeSoto County Commission District 1, defeating Democrat Kandis Drymon.
On Tuesday evening, Gross said he was humbled by the support of the community.
"I am glad to serve and am looking forward to making some positive changes that make our community a better place to live," he said. "It was my pleasure to be chosen by the governor to fill the seat of Commissioner Mansfield when he passed away in 2021. And I am truly humbled to continue this role."
For the Arcadia City Council race, voters were asked to pick three choices from among six candidates. The three winners are all NPA: incumbent Judy Wertz Strickland (22%); newcomer Amber Collins (20%) and incumbent Keith Keene (17%).
The other candidates were Democrat Lorenzo Dixon (16%) and Daniel Savage III (13%) and Michelle-Ann Miller (9%), both NPA.
