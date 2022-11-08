Quinn Jones

Quinn Jones received more than 77 percent of the vote for Arcadia city marshal in Tuesday's general election.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA — DeSoto County has a new batch of elected officials, with two races ending in landslides.

With most of the votes counted late Tuesday, Democrat Quinn Jones received more than 77% (568 votes) for Arcadia city marshal. His opponent was Clifton Brown, a No-Party-Affiliated candidate.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments